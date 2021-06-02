FMCG Company news South Africa

    Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Extreme Energy launches premium non-alcoholic variant to help you keep the pace - no matter what

2 Jun 2021
Issued by: Distell
Extreme Energy is in tune with the lifestyle of its active unisex consumers. This is the impetus behind the launch of the exciting new Extreme Energy non-alcoholic variant.

Extreme Energy has firmly established itself as a brand with its finger on the pulse of the latest drinks trends, and in tune with the lifestyle of its active unisex consumers, who enjoy this refreshing energy drink with its distinctive apple taste and energy kick.

South Africa is seeing a shift in the consumption of energy drinks with consumers looking for ways to achieve an energy boost in their social occasions including those moments when they choose not to drink or prefer to drink less. This is also a growing trend across the drink’s category, with more and more consumers of spirits, wine and beer looking for low or non-alcohol alternatives for conscious consumption or moderated lifestyle choices.

Extreme Energy understands the consumer lifestyle trends behind this shift and this is the impetus behind the launch of the exciting new Extreme Energy non-alcoholic variant that will complement its existing range of alcoholic beverages.

“Extreme Energy is a premium range for consumers who are out and about, hustling and working to achieve their goals, no matter the obstacles and challenges thrown at them. Those that show up and get the party started – no matter what. Those who dance like no-one’s watching. It’s the brand for those who want to stay connected to the moment, to their friends and to the energy, no matter the occasion,” says marketing manager Morne van Greunen.

“We know that people with busy lifestyles want to stay on the pulse and enjoy the same refreshing apple taste and energy kick during those occasions where the moderation and control trend is growing. Our new Extreme Energy non-alcoholic variant is there with the energy they need – whether they’re out on town or looking for a refreshing and delicious drink at home,” he explains.

Extreme Energy is a firm favourite for South Africans who pump positive energy into the world around them, as much for its unique apple taste as for the natural source of energy that gives them the boost they are looking for.


The new Extreme Energy non-alcoholic variant is apple ale that is de-alcoholised to remove the alcohol to less than 0.5%, to deliver the same crisp and refreshing apple taste, with all the energy kick derived from caffeine and taurine. The product will be on shelf from June onwards at leading retail outlets across the country at R99,95 per pack of six and at R18 per unit (RSP). It is available in a convenient and sophisticated 300ml slender can.

Extreme Energy supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

Follow the action on Instagram and Twitter #BeUnstoppable

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
