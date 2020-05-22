LockdownLessons: Keeping spirits lifted while working from home

Puma SA's MD shares how the company is adapting to do business during the pandemic, and how Covid-19 will impact retail...

New business acquisition through online platforms has far exceeded all expectations in an industry that is largely driven by face to face meetings.

I don’t believe we will return to normal as we know it for a long time. The new way of doing business will take precedence over face to face engagements. I believe we have a tough six months ahead of us to reshape the economy and pivot the business through novel and niche marketing mechanisms.