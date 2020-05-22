Trading within SMME sector shows recovery as SA adapts

[THREAD]: #YocoSmallBizRecovery Week 2 Update in partnership with @busrep



Total SME turnover increased by another 4% in the past week, up to 44% of pre-COVID levels countrywide.



See the full real-time dashboard at �� https://t.co/Ej2inB4IKc pic.twitter.com/Lc1v0WDHNc