Fresh, light and eco-friendly: 2020's top trending cocktails crack a nod to the American Golden Age of cocktails

Discerning South Africans are showing new interest in elegant vintage-style cocktails with a next-generation eco-friendly twist...

Stylish South Africans are enjoying cocktails more than ever before, but in the 2020s, they are focusing on environmentally sustainable, top-quality ingredients and paying close attention to the craft behind the drinks they consume.This is according to ace bartender George Hunter, rated among SA’s top bartenders and winner of multiple awards including the 2018 global Absolut Invite competition, the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge 2018 (Local winner) and Beefeater MXLDN Cocktail Competition 2017 (Local winner). Hunter is also the co-owner of Anvil Ice and Copper Monkey bar equipment and boutique liquor importers, and Bar Manager for Saint Restaurant and Marble Restaurant. Hunter has delighted international audiences with his creative South African-themed cocktails featuring ingredients such as spekboom, buchu and local fynbos.Hunter says South Africans aged 20 to 40 are now taking a refreshing approach to enjoying their cocktails. “Modern audiences are very well informed and interested in the cocktail ingredients and how each cocktail is prepared,” he says. “They are also very focused on environmental responsibility, and are actually demanding that bars do away with straws.” This is good news to Hunter, who believes straws not only caused irreparable environmental damage, but they also ruin the experience of drinking a carefully presented cocktail. “You might have topped it with a subtly flavoured foam, for example, and if you stick a straw through that, the impact is ruined.”Hunter says local and international cocktail trends are taking inspiration from the Golden Age of cocktails – an era in the United States from the early 1800s through to Prohibition, when bartending was a highly respected profession and cocktails were the ultimate elegant refreshment for men and women alike. “We’re entering the second Golden Age now. People are becoming quite interested in cocktail history and seeking out the American classics. It’s a good time to be a bartender,” he says.But unlike a century ago, bartenders now have access to a far wider range of top quality fresh ingredients, which they are using to give the classics a fresh new twist, says Hunter.Showcasing the 2020 approach to cocktails at an event hosted by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in Johannesburg this month, Hunter expertly blended South African ingredients with top quality American distilled spirits for refreshing takes on two classics. His take on a classic French 75 paired American gin with citrus, buchu syrup and Prosecco for a light, refreshing drink to pair with fresh salad. Hunter’s take on the classic bourbon-based Old Fashioned was the perfect balance for a traditional South African malva pudding.“South Africans might be slightly behind international trends, but we’re seeing a swing to international tastes, and growing local interest in American distilled spirits here,” says Hunter. “In particular, local bartenders love to use American Bourbon and local audiences love bourbon-based Old Fashioneds.”Internationally, bartenders are predicting the return of simpler cocktails with a focus on top quality ingredients instead of gimmicky glassware and garnishes; a revisiting of vintage classic cocktails; the emergence of more salt and umami flavours; and a reduction in the amount of sugar used in cocktails this year. Local and exotic fresh herbs and produce with new treatments are in, as bartenders experiment with new fusions and flavour and colour extractions from fruit, vegetables and flowers. Also making their way into the cocktail scene this year are teas, lighter coloured spirits like gin and vodka, and refreshing carbonated drinks.The US, long renowned for its bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and American rye whiskey, is now a major global supplier of a wide range of premier distilled spirits for the global cocktail market, and is starting to make inroads into the South African market too. US distilled spirits exports have topped the $1.7 billion mark, with whiskey and bourbon accounting for the bulk of exports, but other distilled spirits such as gin, rum, and vodka are growing fast. With an emerging and innovative craft distilling industry, the US now has as many as 2,000 US small batch distillers innovating in this space, alongside the country’s established internationally recognised brands.The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States showcased a range of fine American spirits, paired with traditional South African foods, at a tasting at the trendy Milk Bar African eatery in Johannesburg this month. Among the American distilled spirits guests sampled at the event were:The US distilled spirits industry is committed to social responsibility. Adults who choose to drink should do so in moderation and responsibly at all times.