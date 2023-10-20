Through OMNi-Fi, Motherland-OMNi transforms connectivity

Motherland-OMNi has launched a data free Wi-Fi marketing platform which connects brands with South African audiences. This offering showcases our commitment to serve as your dedicated community and brand experience partner. With over 10 million daily impressions, this is the next frontier in bridging the digital divide between communities and brands.

The OMNi-Fi network spans 7,860 hotspots, offering audiences free public Wi-Fi. The offering is strategically located throughout South Africa to give brands the best opportunity to capture the attention of millions of potential customers. OMNi-Fi brings connectivity and measurability to various brands' target audiences in transit spaces such as taxi ranks and public transport.

Unpacking the quantifiable potential

The numbers speak for themselves. With an impressive daily impression count of 10 million impressions, brands can confidently reach a vas yet targeted audience. The platform's average click-through rate (CTR) is a remarkable 12%, surpassing the global average of 0.46%. With 100% viewability for up to 15 seconds and 85% retention for 30 seconds, OMNi-Fi guarantees that your brand's message will resonate with the target audience.

The reach of OMNi-Fi extends to over 7,860 Wi-Fi hotspots nationally, majority of our hotspots fall in the golden triangle provinces, in cities such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto, Durban, and Cape Town with a presence in 172 taxi ranks and 1,300 taxis. OMNi-Fi consistently facilitates over 741,600 daily connections.

Why does this work?

Firstly, OMNi-Fi connects brands with their desired audiences, wherever they are in. The platform provides access to a captive audience of 18 million daily commuters, with an average daily transit time of 68 minutes. Secondly, OMNi-Fi bridges the connectivity gap, by addressing the pressing need for dependable internet, which confronts many South African communities.

This offering aligns the brand's objectives with the community's needs, fostering an authentic connection. Lastly, it offers measurability through data points such as demographics and geolocation data. OMNi-Fi can provide brands with pinpoint insights into their customers' online behaviour and feedback on preferences like never before.

OMNi-Fi is a game-changer for brands seeking to maximise their reach, engagement, and influence in South Africa's digital landscape. By offering free Wi-Fi in strategically chosen locations, OMNi-Fi empowers communities, connects the unconnected and creates shared value.

As a company dedicated to creating authentic and meaningful connections between businesses and communities, Motherland-OMNi understands the importance of driving shared values and fostering thriving communities.

Join the OMNi-Fi revolution today and unlock the limitless potential of brand experience. Find out more about the Old Mutual case study on our website to see how OMNi-Fi delivered over 1.2 million impressions, helped them connect with over 538 365 potential customers and attained a staggering 9.49% CTR.

Visit https://motherlandomni.co.za/ to learn about OMNi-fi and how your brand can Switch On in South African Communities.