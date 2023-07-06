BehindtheSelfie: Don Clancy and Ryan Campher, data leads at VMLY&R

Campher: The ability to shape the environment that we, our peers and and entire sector is built on.
Clancy: Finding new ways to make the numbers matter and helping clients to move the needle, while growing fantastic new data talent.
Campher: Starts at six in the morning and I read Google Alerts that have come through from different timezones. Our teams don't all work on SA time. I start thinking about the priorities for the day, and prep for those.
Most days will be spent either working on a strategy for client as a pitch or a new set of predictive data tools we're building, as well as oversight of current client workflow. At any given time there are pitches, strategy production and tool development and implementation all in parallel work streams.
Clancy: Solving problems, building solutions, delighting clients and accelerating my team's growth.
Campher: Through multiple sectors: aviation, agency, management consulting, I have a natural affinity for maths and application of statistical principals.
My background in law created a good platform for the consumption and interpretation of information and the communication of abstract business need states into actionable tasks. I’m passionate about shaping the world we live and work in, and solving the problems that we encounter doing that.
Clancy: After 20 years of project managing and developing IT and communication systems, I am loving finding my professional home since 2015 in the interpretation and explanation of the numbers that underpin digital marketing and e-commerce. Let's make the numbers matter!
Campher: This is CASIOPEA - on Spotify
Clancy: Cesaria Evora - Cafe Atlantico
Campher: The Incan civilisation. Their ingenuity and ability to adapt and survive.
Clancy: Junior analysts who are hungry to learn and leaders who lead with people and culture first.
Campher: Download the FourSeasons App - load your preferences - use it during load shedding.
Clancy: Encourage your team to work flexibly, have a messaging channel for people to check in and out so you can see their status, and do what it takes to always deliver whatever Eskom is doing.
Campher: A pilot.
Clancy: An astronaut.
