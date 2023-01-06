Industries

WPP increases global commerce capability through Fenom Digital acquisition

6 Jan 2023
WPP has acquired Fenom Digital, one of the fastest-growing digital transformation agencies in North America, to join WPP's global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson.
Source: © Cup of Couple WPP has acquired Fenom Digital to join WPP’s global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson
Source: © Cup of Couple pexels WPP has acquired Fenom Digital to join WPP's global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson

This acquisition is part of Wunderman Thompson’s strategy to help clients drive growth across all major digital routes to market in all major markets and will complement the 3500 commerce experts within the Wunderman Thompson group.

Wunderman Thompson drives over $30bn in GMV for brands such as Nestlé, Bosch and Microsoft.

“We have been highly impressed at the sales growth Dylan and the Fēnom Digital team have achieved for their clients. Their expertise complements and strengthens the world-class Salesforce capability that we already have in North America. We are looking forward to bringing our combined expertise to service clients across multiple Salesforce clouds,” says Neil Stewart, CEO of Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology.

More than $5bn digital sales

Founded by Dylan Runne, now CEO, three years ago in New York, Fēnom Digital specialises in delivering enterprise commerce, order management systems, supply chain, marketing, and customer experience solutions to retailers and brands across North America.

“We couldn’t be happier to be joining the Wunderman Thompson family and bringing our best-in-class commerce solutions to the world’s leading digital agency. Wunderman Thompson’s commerce focus and breadth of capabilities and experience open the door for Fēnom to accelerate growth and continue executing on the vision of being the leading global Salesforce Digital Transformation Agency,” says Runne.

The company calls upon over 190 highly skilled technologists to deliver solutions that drive more than $5bn digital sales for clients annually, including Basset Furniture, Casper, Crocs, David Yurman, GNC, PacSun and Snipes.

In 2022, Fēnom Digital achieved Salesforce Crest Partner status and won Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for “Best Up and Coming Partner.”

Strengthening WPP’s overall digital commerce capabilities

The announcement follows other recent Wunderman Thompson acquisitions in the commerce space including Diff and Newcraft.

These further strengthened WPP’s overall digital commerce capabilities and reflect the company’s ongoing investment into its commerce offer for clients as consumer needs continue to change.

Accelerated growth strategy

It is aligned with WPP's accelerated growth strategy, building on existing capabilities in the areas of commerce and technology.

“Expanding our business in high-growth commerce areas continues to be a high priority for WPP as we enter 2023. The Fēnom team brings a proven track record of success paired with deep industry expertise and I’m delighted to welcome them to WPP,” says Mark Read, CEO of WPP.

digital, e-commerce, WPP, digital agency, creative industry, agency acquisition, Mark Read, Wunderman Thompson

