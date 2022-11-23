Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Heineken South AfricaEduvosDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingWavemakerTFG (The Foschini Group)Spark MediaSherbet Youth AgencyFundiConnectMachine_Brand AvatarAfricaScope/GeoscopeLevergyEuromonitor InternationalGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Business Development Consultant Johannesburg
  • Programmatic Display Account Manager Cape Town
  • Programmatic Display Account Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Traffic Manager - Freelance/Contract Johannesburg
  • Key Accounts Manager Roodepoort
  • Digital Account Director - Freelance/Contract Johannesburg
  • Junior Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager/Producer Cape Town
  • Digital Editor Johannesburg
  • Traffic Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Infobip research shows rise of chat networks for customer comms

    23 Nov 2022
    Research from global cloud communications platform Infobip has reported that chat networks such as WhatsApp are becoming important channels for customer communications, proving the growing importance of conversational experiences.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Infobip’s data shows an 80% and 62% increase in WhatsApp and rich communication services (RCS) interactions respectively in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

    Conversational experience

    Customers now have access to more channels and devices than ever before. Whether for marketing, support, or sales, they increasingly want conversational experiences with a business or brand on their preferred channel. But organisations may struggle to keep up with such preferences and provide the experience customers have come to expect without the right omnichannel communications in place.

    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups
    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups

    3 Nov 2022

    To help businesses understand changing habits, Infobip analyzed more than 153 billion communications interactions on its platform from the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

    The analysis reveals several trends in customer communications. First, customer communications today are more digital than ever, with a 68% increase in interactions across all digital channels. Second, alongside the growth in chat app interactions, some 99% of customer support and chatbot interactions are now on WhatsApp.

    Traditional still growing

    However, while newer channels are gaining momentum, the data shows the continued growth of more traditional channels, such as SMS and email. Interactions on these channels increased by 75% and 91% respectively with Infobip seeing emerging uses around timely alerts and security solutions such as two-factor authentication.

    Infobip also finds that many sectors also reflect the same trends. For instance:

    • 134% more WhatsApp interactions in banking and finance
    • 104% more WhatsApp interactions and 155% more email interactions in retail and eCommerce
    • 1063% more RCS interactions in telecoms
    • 428% more Messenger interactions in transport and logistics
    NextOptions
    Read more: communication, apps, Bizcommunity, WhatsApp, chat, Infobip

    Related

    Source:
    Treating digital marketing as wasteful is a mistake2 hours ago
    Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheCampaign: Coca Cola's Tab retires after nearly 60 years3 hours ago
    Source:
    2022 Edelman Trust Barometer Report: Gen Z see through brand inauthenticity4 hours ago
    Source:
    World Cup 2022: Qatar is accused of 'sportswashing' but do the fans really care?2 days ago
    First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign
    First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign2 days ago
    Source:
    Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum leads to Twitter exodus18 Nov 2022
    Source:Screenshot.
    Highbury Media rebrands to Habari Media18 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Scotland wants to crack down on alcohol advertising18 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz