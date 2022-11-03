Industries

    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups

    3 Nov 2022
    WhatsApp has rolled out its Communities feature globally, according to a blog post by the messaging app. The Communities feature allows for the connection of multiple groups under one umbrella to organise group conversations on WhatsApp.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    "As we shared earlier this year, we’ve been hard at work building Communities, a major update to how people will be able to connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them. Today, we’re excited to announce we’ve started to roll out Communities on WhatsApp globally and this will be available to everyone over the next few months," WhatsApp said.

    How it works:

    To get started, tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups

    Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

    Three other new features

    WhatsApp said it has also added three new features, which are the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users.

    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups

    "Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group but will be particularly helpful for Communities," WhatsApp said.

