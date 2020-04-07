Sign up for the Kantar webinar | Should you be advertising at the moment? How should advertisers react in these times of business as unusual?

The world has changed almost ostensibly overnight - toilet rolls are now a hot commodity and social distancing the new norm. The good news is that only 2% of South Africans say brands should stop advertising, but marketers should be more authentic and tone-sensitive in their communications than before.



Join our hour-long webinar on Thursday, 9 April from 12pm (GMT+2) where we discuss some considerations for creativity during Covid-19. Natalie Botha, head of creative development for Kantar in SA, shares local findings from our Covid-19 Barometer study; Daren Poole, global head of creative for Kantar, provides a global perspective on what type of creative content your brand should be putting out at the moment; and Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Africa, shares ‘A day in the life of the agency of today’.



The team will share some examples of how brands have responded to leave a lasting impression in these times:

Will your brand be criticised for its communications in the current situation?



Consider your category’s emotional engagement. Is your brand involved in highly emotional/sensorial experiences?



Messaging tips and tricks

Strategically, we know that brands should invest in long-term outcomes. While the cause of the current crisis is different, the effect is similar to what we saw during the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Our BrandZ data saw that the brands that continued to spend remained strongest and recovered most quickly afterwards.



We look forward to seeing you ‘virtually’ on Thursday, please feel free to extend the invite to your colleagues.



Register your place here



Can’t make the date and time? Register anyway to receive a recording of the webinar that you can watch on-demand. Missed the first webinar in our series – ‘Navigating for growth in a Covid-19 world’? Click



