Hello A-list: Changing the narrative of small businesses in tough times

Established by Alisha Ramasar and Almaza Da Costa, Hello A-list is more than just an agency, it is a youth empowerment hub run by working moms who between the two of them are raising four young girls to become game-changers in their own rights one day. Having been in the corporate space for some time the duo saw a gap between agencies and clients and, therefore, developed an offering that consists of efficient client service and unheard of turnaround times in a world where process and red tape have become the norm.Hello A-List empowers youth by working with the likes of Boston Media House to ensure that soon-to-be graduates and graduates get an opportunity to work in the job of their dreams that exposes them to various agency specialities such as client service, content creation, digital and traditional PR, media planning and buying, social media and events management. “We really do take a collaborative approach to branding by combining our experience in strategy, storytelling and consumer engagement with our clients brand expertise to generate powerful and innovative brand experiences that win both hearts and minds. We understand the importance of making brands human,” says Alisha Ramasar, agency director.Aside from building young talent, Hello A-list is a young, dynamic and innovative agency that establishes valuable and long-lasting relationships by going the extra mile and doing business with love to ensure that their clients receive the highest level of professionalism and delivery on outputs with a touch of something special.