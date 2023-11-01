Industries

    Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism open for entries

    6 Dec 2023
    Entries for the 2023 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism are and for the first time in the history of the competition, journalists throughout Africa can submit their entries in any category.
    Source: © 123rf For the first time journalists can now submit entries in any category of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism
    Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group executive: market development and sustainability says they are delighted to open all categories for financial journalists from outside South Africa.

    “This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the awards and reinforces the competition’s pan-African outlook. Participation in the awards from journalists across Africa has grown steadily over the past decade through African Growth Story category.

    "Opening entries to financial journalists across Africa is a significant development that reflects the continuing development of financial journalism in Africa at a time when credible and authoritative reporting is more important than ever.”

    A critical lever for supporting the continent’s progress

    This year marks the 49th edition of the annual awards, co-sponsored for the second year by Santam, a South African short-term insurer, which recognise the best of financial journalism in South Africa since 1974 and since 2013 for the whole of Africa.

    The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms. The competition is open to African journalists based in Africa, working for an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their work on the continent.

    Gugu Mtetwa, Santam Group chief operating officer says, "The Sanlam Group financial journalism awards are an important platform that not only acknowledges the best financial journalism on the African continent but are a critical lever for supporting our continent’s progress through objective conversations in the media about business and foster the need for development that positively impacts communities across many countries”.

    Lola Ogunnaike, Yvonne Orji and Danai Gurira in Cape Town. Source: Supplied.
    #ABMI23: African women should be at the core of the narrative - Danai Gurira

      8 Nov 2023

    Essential information

    Essential information about the awards includes:

    • Entries must have been published or broadcast between 1 January and 31 December 2023.
    • The landing page for the awards section on the Sanlam website here.
    • Entries must be submitted using the online entry form at this link.
    • Submissions must contain three pieces of published work.
    • Entries close on 29 February 2024.

    Nine categories

    An entry cannot be entered more than once in any category.

    The nine categories of the awards are:

    • Business and companies
    • Economy
    • Financial markets
    • Consumer financial education
    • The African Growth Story
    • ESG: Business and the environment
    • ESG: Business and society
    • Broadcast: Radio / Audio / Podcasting
    • Broadcast: Television / Video.

    Image supplied. Media, business, government, technology, and community leaders from across Africa and internationally have gathered in Cape Town, South Africa for this year’s annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) forum which ends today
    Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 explores media opportunities in Africa

    1 Nov 2023

    Judging panel

    The independent judging panel comprises:

    • Nixon Kariithi, panel chair
    • Charles Naude, retired business editor
    • Ulrich Joubert, retired independent economist
    • Ylva-Rodny Gumede, media studies and international relations academic
    • Musa Zondi, communications consultant
    • Angela Agoawike, communications consultant, Nigeria
    • Tom Indimuli, media consultant, Kenya
    • Emily May Brown, media studies lecturer, Namibia
    • Freddie Rayborn Bulley, financial journalism trainer
    • Aggie Asiimwe Konde, chartered marketer CIM Fellow and ESG advisor, Uganda.

    Read more: journalism, media, journalism awards, Financial journalism, Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group, Financial Journalism Awards, African growth story, africa journalism, africa journalism awards, Gugu Mtetwa
    NextOptions


