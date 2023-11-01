Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism open for entries

Entries for the 2023 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism are and for the first time in the history of the competition, journalists throughout Africa can submit their entries in any category.

Source: © 123rf 123rf For the first time journalists can now submit entries in any category of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism

Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group executive: market development and sustainability says they are delighted to open all categories for financial journalists from outside South Africa.

“This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the awards and reinforces the competition’s pan-African outlook. Participation in the awards from journalists across Africa has grown steadily over the past decade through African Growth Story category.

"Opening entries to financial journalists across Africa is a significant development that reflects the continuing development of financial journalism in Africa at a time when credible and authoritative reporting is more important than ever.”

A critical lever for supporting the continent’s progress

This year marks the 49th edition of the annual awards, co-sponsored for the second year by Santam, a South African short-term insurer, which recognise the best of financial journalism in South Africa since 1974 and since 2013 for the whole of Africa.

The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms. The competition is open to African journalists based in Africa, working for an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their work on the continent.

Gugu Mtetwa, Santam Group chief operating officer says, "The Sanlam Group financial journalism awards are an important platform that not only acknowledges the best financial journalism on the African continent but are a critical lever for supporting our continent’s progress through objective conversations in the media about business and foster the need for development that positively impacts communities across many countries”.

Essential information

Essential information about the awards includes:

Entries must have been published or broadcast between 1 January and 31 December 2023.



The landing page for the awards section on the Sanlam website here.



Entries must be submitted using the online entry form at this link.



Submissions must contain three pieces of published work.



Entries close on 29 February 2024.

Nine categories

An entry cannot be entered more than once in any category.

The nine categories of the awards are:

Business and companies



Economy



Financial markets



Consumer financial education



The African Growth Story



ESG: Business and the environment



ESG: Business and society



Broadcast: Radio / Audio / Podcasting

Broadcast: Television / Video.

Judging panel

The independent judging panel comprises: