Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism open for entries

Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group executive: market development and sustainability says they are delighted to open all categories for financial journalists from outside South Africa.
“This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the awards and reinforces the competition’s pan-African outlook. Participation in the awards from journalists across Africa has grown steadily over the past decade through African Growth Story category.
"Opening entries to financial journalists across Africa is a significant development that reflects the continuing development of financial journalism in Africa at a time when credible and authoritative reporting is more important than ever.”
This year marks the 49th edition of the annual awards, co-sponsored for the second year by Santam, a South African short-term insurer, which recognise the best of financial journalism in South Africa since 1974 and since 2013 for the whole of Africa.
The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms. The competition is open to African journalists based in Africa, working for an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their work on the continent.
Gugu Mtetwa, Santam Group chief operating officer says, "The Sanlam Group financial journalism awards are an important platform that not only acknowledges the best financial journalism on the African continent but are a critical lever for supporting our continent’s progress through objective conversations in the media about business and foster the need for development that positively impacts communities across many countries”.
Essential information about the awards includes:
An entry cannot be entered more than once in any category.
The nine categories of the awards are:
The independent judging panel comprises: