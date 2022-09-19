Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comJNPRStoneIntercareBonitasCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Medical Receptionist Mossel Bay
  • Team Lead - Brand Management and Product Packaging Pretoria
  • Medical Receptionist Cape Town
  • Manager Digital Development and Design Pretoria
  • Clinical Social Workers North West
  • Clinical Social Worker Tshwane
  • Health Promotion Officer Gqeberha
  • Marketing Manager/Digital Strategist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Are we about to see SA's tobacco bill go up in flames?

    19 Sep 2022
    By: Kurt Yeo
    Despite mounting evidence that vaping is a viable smoking cessation tool, the South African Health Department has lumped it in the same category as tobacco products within the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill - likely to be submitted to parliament before the end of the year.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    This is short-sighted, seeing that the Bill supposedly seeks to reduce the incidence of tobacco-related illness, disability and death.

    Here I refer to a recent study which found that smokers who vape regularly are eight times more likely to quit cigarettes (and stay stopped) than those who don't. Vaping is almost twice as effective as other smoking cessation methods such as nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, inhalers, or mouth sprays.

    It’s no wonder then that vaping is being encouraged by health departments around the world as part of programmes to reduce tobacco use in their countries to 5% or less of the population. Consequently, as vaping in these countries goes up, smoking goes down.

    In the United Kingdom, for instance, which strives to make the country smoke-free by 2030, the number of vape users has increased to 8.3% of the population - the highest rate ever, amounting to 4.3 million citizens, most of whom (57%) are ex-smokers.

    With this in mind, here are the learnings from the UK that the South African government should consider when putting together future policies to safeguard citizens’ health:

    Vaping embracement correlates with smoking cessation: Among ex-smokers, the main reason why they vape is to help them quit (29%), followed by relapse prevention (19%). Current smokers who vape say that they do so primarily to cut down on smoking (17%), and to help them quit (14%) as well.

    Evidence suggests that, as the use of vaping products in quit attempts increases, so too does the likelihood of success in stopping.

    In fact, it is estimated that in 2017, more than 50,000 smokers, who would otherwise have carried on smoking, managed to stop with the aid of a vaping product.

    Lessons for local lawmakers: Tobacco harm reduction, based on scientific evidence, forms part of the UK’s health strategy. And, from the figures above, it is clearly working.

    So convinced is the UK of vaping’s efficacy that e-cigarettes are being prescribed on the NHS to those trying to quit. "Yet, in a country where R42bn is being spent on tobacco-related illnesses,[viii] vaping is still seen as a problem, and not a solution.

    With more than 44,000 South Africans dying from smoking each year, this is something our health department should be considering, instead of pushing ahead with baseless legislation.

    Retail's role in advancing PMI's smoke-free strategy
    Retail's role in advancing PMI's smoke-free strategy

    By 6 Jul 2022

    Rather, they should be drawing from global best practices and implementing policies that not only enable smokers to make informed choices but also recognise the potential of vaping to save lives, especially as the public health system offers severely limited options and/or services to help smokers quit – there is no toll-free quit line, no smoking cessation counselling services at primary or secondary hospitals and only one smoking cessation clinic in the entire country.

    While nicotine replacement therapies and pharmaceutical aids have been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, none of these are subsidised by the State. If the health department is serious about achieving its goals, it urgently needs to relook its cessation strategy and move away from only using blunt instruments like taxes, restrictions and stigmatisation.

    To this end, VSML is currently running a petition to stop the passing of the proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill.

    In its current format, VSML does not oppose the regulations on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDs) products. and advocates for ENDs not to be sold to any person under the age of 18.

    The advocacy group also supports that marketing of these products must be appropriate and that products containing nicotine should carry a standard nicotine warning.

    However, the petition calls for a clearer distinction between combustible tobacco and ENDS based on empirical evidence as well as proportionate risk. Additionally, it argues for the use of ENDs products in public spaces to be limited to dedicated areas, much like smoking currently is.

    NextOptions

    About Kurt Yeo

    Kurt Yeo is the founder of the consumer advocacy group, Vaping Saved My Life (VSML).

    Related

    Source:
    A call to plug SA's e-cigarette regulation gap30 May 2022
    National standards in the works for vaping and vaping products
    National standards in the works for vaping and vaping products19 May 2022
    Source:
    The price tag of proposed excise tax on vape solutions2 Feb 2022
    Source:
    FIRST: Johns Hopkins receives grant for psilocybin research26 Jan 2022
    Batsa begins rollout of Vuse Inspiration Stores in SA
    Batsa begins rollout of Vuse Inspiration Stores in SA29 Mar 2021
    Shutterstock
    Many countries regulate e-cigarettes. South Africa should too6 Feb 2020
    Duke's fake news campaign for Heart and Stroke Foundation more than just hot air
    Duke AdvertisingDuke's fake news campaign for Heart and Stroke Foundation more than just hot air19 Sep 2019
    BAT eyes vaping growth in Africa with Twisp takeover
    BAT eyes vaping growth in Africa with Twisp takeover15 Aug 2019

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz