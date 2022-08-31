Note to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais

Every integrated and direct marketing (IDM) specialist worth their salt should this week be pencilling in the date of 31 August 2022.

This is the date set down by the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) for all entries to be in for the 2022 edition of the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards.

The DMASA’s collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA) means this is one incarnation of the Assegais that advertisers, marketers and every other industry professional in-between will not want to miss. Make sure you don’t miss 31 August 2022 as the final date to visit www.assegaiawards.co.za for details on how to enter SA’s most anticipated annual IDM awards.

The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier IDM awards annually for the past 24 years. “Brand new sponsors, more international judges, and fledgling yet exciting new relationships like those with the ANA are injecting new ideas into the Assegais,” commented David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

So best get those entries rolling! Entering is as simple as visiting the above URL and preparing a short submission.

Remember, the Assegais are not about big budgets or high production values. Our industry values Return on Investment (ROI) and prioritises satisfied clients over our own egos.

Marketers across the following sectors can submit their entries from 30 June 2022: Automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment & sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology and communication and utilities.

Entrants are reminded of the important fact that Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.