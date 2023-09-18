Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBMi ResearchHOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAMembrana MediaRocketseedBullion PR & CommunicationWunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaSafreaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Carat JHB takes home Media Agency of The Year

18 Sep 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Carat South Africa celebrates a night of outstanding performance at the 2023 Most Awards, proudly securing the prestigious title of Media Agency of The Year for Carat Johannesburg, first place for Full-Service Media Agency for Carat Johannesburg and second place for Media Agency Lamb for Carat Cape Town.
Carat JHB takes home Media Agency of The Year

Marking its 13th year of honouring outstanding performance within the media industry, the Most Awards establishes the standard for media owners, media agencies, and professionals to strive for.

Commenting on the wins, Lerina Bierman group managing director for Dentsu Media Brands said: “We are honoured to receive industry recognition at Most, thanks to our amazing Carat team and our invaluable media owner partnerships. This award underscores the strength of our relationships and their crucial role in delivering outstanding client work."

Shihaam Abrahams, general manager for Carat, Johannesburg said: “We are extremely proud of this accolade. It is testament to the great collaboration and relationships that we have built with our media partners. Thank you to our people who always to strive to be the best in what they do for our clients and partners.”

“This recognition for Carat is truly testament to the hard work, passion, and constant innovation that comes from the Carat team. A massive congratulations to each of you for your contribution and well deserved,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu South Africa

To read, The Media’s Most Awards issue click here.

NextOptions
Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
Read more: Dentsu, Carat, Shihaam Abrahams, Roxana Ravjee

Related

Cracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement
DentsuCracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement28 Aug 2023
Empowering Africa's financial future: Pioneering a path of transformation
DentsuEmpowering Africa's financial future: Pioneering a path of transformation16 Aug 2023
#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023
Dentsu#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks20232 Aug 2023
Roxana Ravjee is Dentsu SA's CEO. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Roxana Ravjee is leading Dentsu SA into the future1 Aug 2023
NightVision: Revolutionising campaign performance
DentsuNightVision: Revolutionising campaign performance18 Jul 2023
Amapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands
DentsuAmapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands14 Jul 2023
Embracing AI, unleashing creativity, and navigating the future
DentsuEmbracing AI, unleashing creativity, and navigating the future29 Jun 2023
Kerri Pravia appointed as head of strategy for iProspect South Africa
DentsuKerri Pravia appointed as head of strategy for iProspect South Africa21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz