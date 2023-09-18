Carat JHB takes home Media Agency of The Year

Marking its 13th year of honouring outstanding performance within the media industry, the Most Awards establishes the standard for media owners, media agencies, and professionals to strive for.

Commenting on the wins, Lerina Bierman group managing director for Dentsu Media Brands said: “We are honoured to receive industry recognition at Most, thanks to our amazing Carat team and our invaluable media owner partnerships. This award underscores the strength of our relationships and their crucial role in delivering outstanding client work."

Shihaam Abrahams, general manager for Carat, Johannesburg said: “We are extremely proud of this accolade. It is testament to the great collaboration and relationships that we have built with our media partners. Thank you to our people who always to strive to be the best in what they do for our clients and partners.”

“This recognition for Carat is truly testament to the hard work, passion, and constant innovation that comes from the Carat team. A massive congratulations to each of you for your contribution and well deserved,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu South Africa

To read, The Media’s Most Awards issue click here.



