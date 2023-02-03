Industries

Joe Public retains top spot as SA's number one agency for the 5th consecutive year at the 2022 Loeries

3 Feb 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
Joe Public is the top-ranked agency in South Africa for the fifth consecutive year as well as the second Overall Agency of the Year in Africa and the Middle East (AME) in the 2022 Loeries Official Rankings.
Joe Public retains top spot as SA's number one agency for the 5th consecutive year at the 2022 Loeries

The Loeries Official Rankings offer a comprehensive overview of the annual performance across the brand communications industry throughout Africa and the Middle East. They are also the only awards programme in the AME region that inform the WARC Creative 100 rankings – Joe Public was ranked as the 36th most creative agency in the world by WARC in 2022.

“It is an honour to be ranked amongst some of the best agencies in the AME region. The calibre of work portrayed by agencies in the Middle East inspires us to ensure our work is of excellent standard and to continually lift our game and improve Africa’s product across the continent, as Africa should be a force to be reckoned with within the global context. Ultimately, it is creativity that sells, and as an agency we view awards like money as a by-product of excellence in marketing communication, towards growth of clients,” says Pepe Marais, co-founder and integrated group chief creative officer at Joe Public.

In addition, the agency’s growth partner, Chicken Licken has been recognised as the top-ranked brand for the fourth consecutive year while Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken’s CEO, retained her spot as the number one CMO/marketing director.

For the official rankings please visit the Loeries website.

Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
