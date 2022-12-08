BehindtheCampaign: Sasko's new care campaign

Sasko's new care campaign - 'People who care make things better' - celebrates its people and demonstrates that it takes a few simple ingredients, in the right hands and with the right care to create something special.

It’s about authenticity and acknowledging the people in its business who make a difference - they all have flour in their veins. The campaign message, ‘People who care make things better’ reflects the brand promise of better flour, better bread, and better service to its customers and communities.

From kernel to crust

An iconic brand that has been touching the lives of millions of South Africans every day for over 90 years, Sasko is the only bread brand in the country to have expertise at every stage of the baking process, from kernel to crust.

It is also the only bread brand that is baked with its own flour. The campaign demonstrates how the attribute of care underpins everything Sasko does. It is one of Sasko’s greatest assets and ensures everything is better from its finely milled flour to its soft bread.

A promise to Sasko people

Nomawethu Ngadlela, Sasko marketing manager, says that the campaign started with the team unearthing its distinctive purpose - a promise that will attract new consumers, while remaining relevant to its audience. It is a promise that all the people of Sasko, including those in the bakeries and mills, have committed to. The bakeries run 24/7 and the trucks cover millions of kilometres every week.

Next phase of growth

Martin Neethling, PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa’s vice president and chief marketing officer, explains that a brand restage of this nature is no small feat.“

We are investing in Sasko because it is one of our biggest and most important brands, and we have big ambitions for it. We have spent months of strategic planning to uncover brand truths, identify and validate consumer insights, and partner with our creative agencies to bring the brand promise to life," he says.

“Our new campaign will help us unlock the brand’s distinctiveness that helps drive our next phase of growth,” he adds.

He also says they tested everything with their consumers, from the packaging to the communication across every element, in some cases multiple times. “The exciting thing is that consumers have told us that they love the packaging and agree wholeheartedly with the idea that ‘people who care’ really do make things better.”

Own employees featured

The campaign features some of its own employees in the TVCs. People such as Bernard van Wyk, a miller in Malmesbury, Western Cape. He is one of only a few millers in the country and has spent years honing his craft. He takes pride in seeing the SASKO products on shelves, knowing they are the best.

Zethu Mthethwa is a baker based in Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN). She has risen through the ranks thanks to her drive and dedication as well as her passion for ensuring all South Africans get their daily bread.

Also featured is Johnson Mpanza, a driver from KZN who is up at 4 am every morning to ensure the loaves arrive fresh, come what may.

There are four mini-documentaries that explore the lives of these heroes, their journeys and what they care deeply about.

Highly visible

The new look and brand promise will be highly visible on television and heard on radio stations across South Africa. Consumers will experience the brand at many touch points, in stores as well as out of home, including seeing delivery trucks across the country that service supermarkets, cafes and spaza shops in big cities and small towns.

