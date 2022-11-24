Industries

    Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist

    24 Nov 2022
    The Epica Awards have announced the shortlist for the 2022 competition.
    Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist

    Over the past few days, a unique jury of editors and senior reporters has watched and analysed over 3,000 pieces of work. Every entry has been carefully appraised by the jurors, delivering valuable media exposure to all the entrants.

    These finalists will go through to the grand jury, which votes online from 23 November to 2 December. Gold and Grand Prix winners will be screened during a special online ceremony on 8 December.

    Silver and Bronze winners will be published on the Epica Awards website the next day.

    Since 1987, the Epica Awards jury has been exclusively composed of editors and senior reporters from the world’s leading titles covering creativity and communications. They are supported by journalists from specialist fields such as post-production, VR, design, finance and luxury.

    This year the Epica Awards received 3,099 entries, a slight drop on last year explained by the absence of Russian agencies, which were banned from entering.

    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format
    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format

    7 Sep 2022

    The highest number of entries came from North America (400) followed by Ukraine (396), Germany (276), and France (158). There was an increase in entries from Asia, notably Thailand, China and India.

    In terms of networks, McCann, Publicis and Accenture were particularly well represented, but independent entrants are ever more in the majority, making up over 55% of total entries this season.

    The full shortlist can be seen here.

    media, advertising awards, Publicis, Accenture, marketing awards, McCann, Epica Awards

