    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format

    7 Sep 2022
    The Epica Awards' 2022 'Open For Entries' campaign, created by VMLY&R, has a strong focus on the unique format of the competition's press jury.
    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format

    Based on the line “Give them something epic to talk about”, the campaign uses banners and full-page press ads to literally point to articles written by journalists. In other words: If you want journalists to write about your work, you should enter The Epica Awards!

    The campaign was led by Dimitri Guerassimov, CEO and chief creative officer of VMLY&R France, working with creative duo Abi Stephenson and Matt Jones at VMLY&R London. The pair were Campaign Faces To Watch in 2021 and represented the UK at the Global Young Lions competition in Cannes.

    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format

    Guerassimov said, "VMLY&R is immensely proud to help connect agencies with journalists, giving epic campaigns the opportunity to be seen, recognised, and talked about."

    Mark Tungate, editorial director of The Epica Awards, said, “As the only global creative competition judged solely by journalists, we punch above our weight in terms of press coverage. Simply by entering Epica, before you’ve even won anything, you’re showing your work to this influential audience. We wanted to express that idea and VMLY&R nailed it in a direct and eye-catching way.”

    Picture supplied.
    Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!

    21 hours ago

    The Epica Awards jury is made up of senior editors and leading journalists from the most prestigious trade press titles in over 50 countries, as well as writers from specialised titles voting on categories related to their industry.

    The awards are currently open for entries until 7 October. The ceremony will take place on 8 December.

