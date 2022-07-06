Industries

    Epica Awards open for early bird entries

    6 Jul 2022
    The Epica Awards 2022 are officially open for entries, with an early bird entry fee from 1 July until 31 August. Early bird entrants won't have to pay the agency registration fee.
    Epica Awards open for early bird entries

    To mark the new season, Epica has added a new Grand Prix and three new categories.

    The new Innovation Grand Prix (which replaces the previous “Alternative” prize) is designed to recognise the most original, audacious and boundary-pushing work in the industry. Creativity that drives change.

    The previous AR/VR category has evolved into the new Metaverse category, which will include virtual worlds and collectables.

    Supplied. The five finalists in the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards’ (MAA) Marketer of the Year Award
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced

    1 day ago


    The second new category is Sports-related Advertising, to celebrate sport’s role as a driver of excellence, from sponsorship campaigns to product tie-ins around events such as the Olympics, the World Cup, the Super Bowl and many more.

    Finally, the Agency Self-Promotion category gives the witty work made by agencies to lure clients and attention its own showcase.

    Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate said, “We’re not in the game of adding categories for the sake of it – indeed we often drop or modify categories – but any awards show must reflect the times. For example, ‘metaverse’ is the buzzword of the moment after several requests from agencies we launched this new category by popular demand.”

    In another sign of the times, the Covid-19 Communications category has been dropped. Work related to the pandemic will still have a home in Epica’s existing Public Interest: Health category.

    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this

    2 days ago


    With the tragic conflict continuing in Ukraine, the Epica Awards will not be accepting entries from Russian agencies. Entries from Ukrainian agencies will be accepted free of charge.

    A ceremony will take place on 9 December with details to be released at a later date.

    Key dates


    Early bird: 1 July - 31 August
    Normal entry period: 1 September - 8 October
    Voting period: 28 October - 20 November
    Shortlist: 24 November
    Ceremony: 9 December

    More details of the entry procedure can be found here here and the full list of jury members can be found here.

