Epica Awards open for early bird entries

The new Innovation Grand Prix (which replaces the previous “Alternative” prize) is designed to recognise the most original, audacious and boundary-pushing work in the industry. Creativity that drives change.
The previous AR/VR category has evolved into the new Metaverse category, which will include virtual worlds and collectables.
Finally, the Agency Self-Promotion category gives the witty work made by agencies to lure clients and attention its own showcase.
Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate said, “We’re not in the game of adding categories for the sake of it – indeed we often drop or modify categories – but any awards show must reflect the times. For example, ‘metaverse’ is the buzzword of the moment after several requests from agencies we launched this new category by popular demand.”
In another sign of the times, the Covid-19 Communications category has been dropped. Work related to the pandemic will still have a home in Epica’s existing Public Interest: Health category.
A ceremony will take place on 9 December with details to be released at a later date.
More details of the entry procedure can be found here here and the full list of jury members can be found here.