Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AfriGISPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioG&G DigitalHot 102.7FMEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaKaya 959Exposure MarketingHaveYouHeardAPO GroupBroad MediaEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Behind the Selfie

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Asbo Ofori-Aman, senior account manager at Rapt Creative

6 Jul 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
We caught up with award-winning account manager Asbo Ofori-Aman, senior account manager at Rapt Creative.
Image supplied: Asbo Ofori-Aman
Image supplied: Asbo Ofori-Aman

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I am a senior account manager at Rapt Creative, but I internalise my position as ‘creative account manager’ as I truly care about the creative process, work and outcome, have a passion for it and want to be as close to it as possible.

Yes, there is the admin side of being in client service, but my joy and fulfilment come from fostering strong relationships with my clients and producing amazing creative work.

Bizcommunity What’s really behind your selfie?

This selfie was taken at Prampram beach in Ghana in 2019. It was the last time my family and I visited Ghana before the pandemic hit. Ghana, where my parents are from, is a happy place for me where I can completely switch off and feel at peace. Looking at this picture reminds me of that.

Bizcommunity Growing up, what did you want to do?

I wanted to be so many things – veterinarian, chef, psychologist, midwife or nurse. I really had NO idea what I wanted to do.

Bizcommunity How did you end up doing what you do now?

Life directed me to it. I started by studying for a finance degree, which I failed dismally, and was forced to pick a new one. I chose a communications degree, graduated and started working at an agency a few months later.

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.

A big highlight is being ranked #2, account manager, on the Loeries list for 2020 and 2021. To be recognised in such a public way amongst my peers was surreal.

I'm also very proud of all the work that contributed to me being featured on that list. Working on brands like Chicken Licken, and more recently Sol, are other high points in my career.

Bizcommunity When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

I feel like I'm cheating on my youth because I'm a bit of a homebody. I enjoy tending to my garden and plants, watching TV or painting (shout out to paint-by-numbers). If I'm not doing that, I'm with friends doing whatever they're doing.

Bizcommunity What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

I am reading Keep the Receipts by Tolani Shoneye, Audrey Indome and Milena Sanchez and watching My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

I am currently listening to anything by Tems or Yebba, my neighbours must hate me by now. I also really enjoy Brazilian music, specifically the band O Terno

Bizcommunity What’s your favourite gif?

Bizcommunity What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

Professionally, Sol's #TasteTheSun campaign is currently my main focus. The work is entertaining, quirky and beautifully light-hearted. I'd like to see it recognised by the industry by winning some awards.

Personally, I'm focused on growing myself to be a well-rounded senior account manager that is a force to be reckoned with. I want to be the best that I can be and have that recognised.

NextOptions
Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Read more: marketing, #BehindtheSelfie, Sol, RAPT Creative, Emily Stander



Related

Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced
Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced1 day ago
The album cover of Nirvana's Nevermind
#OnThisNote: Whatever, Nevermind1 day ago
Image supplied: Nkaroleng Matjie
#YouthMonth: Nkaroleng Matjie, strategist at Penquin30 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Shivani Pillay, marketing director at Michelin Tyres
#BehindtheSelfie: Shivani Pillay, marketing director for Michelin29 Jun 2022
Image supplied: The Capital Hotel and Apartments
How do you escape while working?28 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Thulani Sishi
#YouthMonth: Thulani Sishi, cofounder of Gamedock24 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz