BehindtheSelfie: Asbo Ofori-Aman, senior account manager at Rapt Creative

We caught up with award-winning account manager Asbo Ofori-Aman, senior account manager at Rapt Creative.

Image supplied: Asbo Ofori-Aman

Tell us a bit more about what you do?



I am a senior account manager at Rapt Creative, but I internalise my position as ‘creative account manager’ as I truly care about the creative process, work and outcome, have a passion for it and want to be as close to it as possible.



Yes, there is the admin side of being in client service, but my joy and fulfilment come from fostering strong relationships with my clients and producing amazing creative work. I am a senior account manager at Rapt Creative, but I internalise my position as ‘creative account manager’ as I truly care about the creative process, work and outcome, have a passion for it and want to be as close to it as possible.Yes, there is the admin side of being in client service, but my joy and fulfilment come from fostering strong relationships with my clients and producing amazing creative work.

What’s really behind your selfie?



This selfie was taken at Prampram beach in Ghana in 2019. It was the last time my family and I visited Ghana before the pandemic hit. Ghana, where my parents are from, is a happy place for me where I can completely switch off and feel at peace. Looking at this picture reminds me of that. This selfie was taken at Prampram beach in Ghana in 2019. It was the last time my family and I visited Ghana before the pandemic hit. Ghana, where my parents are from, is a happy place for me where I can completely switch off and feel at peace. Looking at this picture reminds me of that.

Growing up, what did you want to do?



I wanted to be so many things – veterinarian, chef, psychologist, midwife or nurse. I really had NO idea what I wanted to do. I wanted to be so many things – veterinarian, chef, psychologist, midwife or nurse. I really had NO idea what I wanted to do.

How did you end up doing what you do now?



Life directed me to it. I started by studying for a finance degree, which I failed dismally, and was forced to pick a new one. I chose a communications degree, graduated and started working at an agency a few months later. Life directed me to it. I started by studying for a finance degree, which I failed dismally, and was forced to pick a new one. I chose a communications degree, graduated and started working at an agency a few months later.

Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.



A big highlight is being ranked #2, account manager, on the Loeries list for 2020 and 2021. To be recognised in such a public way amongst my peers was surreal.



I'm also very proud of all the work that contributed to me being featured on that list. Working on brands like Chicken Licken, and more recently Sol, are other high points in my career. A big highlight is being ranked #2, account manager, on the Loeries list for 2020 and 2021. To be recognised in such a public way amongst my peers was surreal.I'm also very proud of all the work that contributed to me being featured on that list. Working on brands like Chicken Licken, and more recently Sol, are other high points in my career.

When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?



I feel like I'm cheating on my youth because I'm a bit of a homebody. I enjoy tending to my garden and plants, watching TV or painting (shout out to paint-by-numbers). If I'm not doing that, I'm with friends doing whatever they're doing. I feel like I'm cheating on my youth because I'm a bit of a homebody. I enjoy tending to my garden and plants, watching TV or painting (shout out to paint-by-numbers). If I'm not doing that, I'm with friends doing whatever they're doing.

What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?



I am reading Keep the Receipts by Tolani Shoneye, Audrey Indome and Milena Sanchez and watching My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.



I am currently listening to anything by Tems or Yebba, my neighbours must hate me by now. I also really enjoy Brazilian music, specifically the band O Terno I am reading Keep the Receipts by Tolani Shoneye, Audrey Indome and Milena Sanchez and watching My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.I am currently listening to anything by Tems or Yebba, my neighbours must hate me by now. I also really enjoy Brazilian music, specifically the band O Terno

What’s your favourite gif?





What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?



Professionally, Sol's #TasteTheSun campaign is currently my main focus. The work is entertaining, quirky and beautifully light-hearted. I'd like to see it recognised by the industry by winning some awards.



Personally, I'm focused on growing myself to be a well-rounded senior account manager that is a force to be reckoned with. I want to be the best that I can be and have that recognised.