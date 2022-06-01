Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingJoe Public UnitedBrandMappRogerwilcoKantarMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • SEO and Content Assistant Cape Town
  • Art Director/Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Account Manager Cape Town, Johannesburg, KZN
  • Account Director Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Port Elizabeth
  • Marketing Delivery Support Officer Cape Town
  • Marketing Coordinator Daveyton
  • Senior Sales Executive Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer City of London, Great Britain (UK)
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    EXCLUSIVE: Khuvutlu & Rangaka: a timely partnership of timeless ideas and work

    1 Jun 2022
    Time is in the eye of the beholder; it can be your friend or your enemy, depending on where and when you are standing. For Joey Khuvutlu and Tseliso Rangaka, managing director and chief creative officer of the FCB and Hellocomputer Group respectively, it's the former - it's also the lens through which they view their partnership: timeless and timely.
    Left to right: Joey Khuvutlu, managing director, FCB and and Tseliso Rangakachief, creative officer, Hellocomputer Group
    Left to right: Joey Khuvutlu, managing director, FCB and and Tseliso Rangakachief, creative officer, Hellocomputer Group

    Team Khuvutlu and Rangaka formed in March this year when the former managing director of the FCB and Hellocomputer Group, Thabang Skwambane handed the reins to Khuvutlu when he (Skwambane) stepped up as CEO of the Nahana Communications Group and Brett Morris took on the role of its executive creative chair.

    Brett Morris, executive creative chair, Nahana Communications Group
    EXCLUSIVE: The power of three: Driving the ingredients of creativity

    By 24 Mar 2022



    Since then, the duo, who have collaborated closely in the immediate past, have been refining their take on the path FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Joburg should walk, and what kind of roles they will play in its journey.

    After considerable thought, they’ve distilled their partnership goals into two – to deliver timeless and timely work, and to put creativity at the centre of the business as the foundation that will deliver employee satisfaction and business growth.

    Delivering timeless and timely work


    “Timeless work means timeless ideas that build brand equity in the long-term. While timely work equates to timely tactics that activate business short-term,” says Khuvutlu.

    “Timeless work is the kind that makes people fall madly in love with brands,” explains Rangaka.

    The best examples of these are built on rock-solid strategic and creative platforms that often outlive the people behind the work. Storytelling, purpose and resonance are the building blocks for work that can move people to action and products off shelves.

    When it comes to ‘timely’, Rangaka says personal relevance is what makes brands trusted.

    “This is achieved through smart use of data and technology and digital platforms throughout the consumer journey to identify the most meaningful points where the brand can intersect with the consumer to influence purchasing propensity in the most creatively distinctive way possible,” he explains.

    “In simple terms, the objective of timely work is to activate short-term sales and conversion. Combined, timeless and timely concepts make brands loved and scalable,” says Rangaka.

    Creativity at the centre


    “Creativity is the business plan,” stresses Khuvutlu. “We believe that creativity is an economic multiplier for our clients and our best growth strategy.

    “In other words, creative is our business, and our business is creative,” he says.

    Rangaka interjects: “Yeah, our business is all about our creative product, and that means it has no boundaries.”

    He explains it using the song ‘Izzo’, by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. “He opens with the line ‘Thanks for coming out tonight, you could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me, I appreciate that.

    “In much the same way, our creative talent is now able to work anywhere and from anywhere in the world, from anywhere in the world.”

    The two say their options now extend beyond agencies and include consultancies, in-house studios and multiple platforms that are successfully facilitating the gig economy.

    “So, it’s also our belief that placing creativity at the centre of our business and above all else, will ensure that we retain and attract the best talent.

    “We believe that driving creative excellence will result in talent satisfaction, and satisfied talent will deliver our business plan,” says the pair.

    On a nuts-and-bolts, or operational level, the duo’s main focus is to define and unapologetically drive high creative standards while creating and nurturing an environment for creative to thrive.

    An collaborative environment


    To date, they have achieved this with the adoption of a hybrid working model that relies on purposeful collaboration and remote focus working.

    “As such the physical agency environment facilitates collaboration rather than office work. There’s also a robust programme of continuous immersive learning and training experiences for both employees and clients,” they explain.

    “The only way to innovate together is if we grow together in this ever-evolving marketing landscape,” concludes Khuvutlu.

    “As has been said on many occasions throughout time, it’s time to watch this space.”
    NextOptions
    Read more: brand equity, Tseliso Rangaka, Joey Khuvutlu, FCB

    Related

    Brett Morris, executive creative chair, Nahana Communications Group
    EXCLUSIVE: The power of three: Driving the ingredients of creativity24 Mar 2022
    Source: © Dubai Lynx
    South African Dubai Lynx Awards jury members offer a unique perspective2 Mar 2022
    Kantar BrandZ lesson 1 of 7: FNB on flagging first spot and flourishing with functionality
    KantarKantar BrandZ lesson 1 of 7: FNB on flagging first spot and flourishing with functionality14 Feb 2022
    Sealy and King Koil owner Bravo Group rebrands to Bravo Brands
    Sealy and King Koil owner Bravo Group rebrands to Bravo Brands2 Sep 2021
    Image supplied
    The One Club announces creatives selected as Portfolio Night All-Stars6 Aug 2021
    Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as global chief creative officer
    DentsuDentsu International appoints Fred Levron as global chief creative officer20 Jul 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz