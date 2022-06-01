EXCLUSIVE: Khuvutlu & Rangaka: a timely partnership of timeless ideas and work

Time is in the eye of the beholder; it can be your friend or your enemy, depending on where and when you are standing. For Joey Khuvutlu and Tseliso Rangaka, managing director and chief creative officer of the FCB and Hellocomputer Group respectively, it's the former - it's also the lens through which they view their partnership: timeless and timely.

Left to right: Joey Khuvutlu, managing director, FCB and and Tseliso Rangakachief, creative officer, Hellocomputer Group

Delivering timeless and timely work

Creativity at the centre

An collaborative environment

Team Khuvutlu and Rangaka formed in March this year when the former managing director of the FCB and Hellocomputer Group, Thabang Skwambane handed the reins to Khuvutlu when he (Skwambane) stepped up as CEO of the Nahana Communications Group and Brett Morris took on the role of its executive creative chair.Since then, the duo, who have collaborated closely in the immediate past, have been refining their take on the path FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Joburg should walk, and what kind of roles they will play in its journey.After considerable thought, they’ve distilled their partnership goals into two – to deliver timeless and timely work, and to put creativity at the centre of the business as the foundation that will deliver employee satisfaction and business growth.“Timeless work means timeless ideas that build brand equity in the long-term. While timely work equates to timely tactics that activate business short-term,” says Khuvutlu.“Timeless work is the kind that makes people fall madly in love with brands,” explains Rangaka.The best examples of these are built on rock-solid strategic and creative platforms that often outlive the people behind the work. Storytelling, purpose and resonance are the building blocks for work that can move people to action and products off shelves.When it comes to ‘timely’, Rangaka says personal relevance is what makes brands trusted.“This is achieved through smart use of data and technology and digital platforms throughout the consumer journey to identify the most meaningful points where the brand can intersect with the consumer to influence purchasing propensity in the most creatively distinctive way possible,” he explains.“In simple terms, the objective of timely work is to activate short-term sales and conversion. Combined, timeless and timely concepts make brands loved and scalable,” says Rangaka.“Creativity is the business plan,” stresses Khuvutlu. “We believe that creativity is an economic multiplier for our clients and our best growth strategy.“In other words, creative is our business, and our business is creative,” he says.Rangaka interjects: “Yeah, our business is all about our creative product, and that means it has no boundaries.”He explains it using the song ‘Izzo’, by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. “He opens with the line ‘Thanks for coming out tonight, you could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me, I appreciate that.“In much the same way, our creative talent is now able to work anywhere and from anywhere in the world, from anywhere in the world.”The two say their options now extend beyond agencies and include consultancies, in-house studios and multiple platforms that are successfully facilitating the gig economy.“So, it’s also our belief that placing creativity at the centre of our business and above all else, will ensure that we retain and attract the best talent.“We believe that driving creative excellence will result in talent satisfaction, and satisfied talent will deliver our business plan,” says the pair.On a nuts-and-bolts, or operational level, the duo’s main focus is to define and unapologetically drive high creative standards while creating and nurturing an environment for creative to thrive.To date, they have achieved this with the adoption of a hybrid working model that relies on purposeful collaboration and remote focus working.“As such the physical agency environment facilitates collaboration rather than office work. There’s also a robust programme of continuous immersive learning and training experiences for both employees and clients,” they explain.“The only way to innovate together is if we grow together in this ever-evolving marketing landscape,” concludes Khuvutlu.“As has been said on many occasions throughout time, it’s time to watch this space.”