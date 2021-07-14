Huawei and Wavemaker launch a new, innovative digital advertising platform

Multinational technology company Huawei has partnered with Wavemaker South Africa, the regional division of the world's fifth largest media company, to roll out Huawei Ads. Huawei's new advertising platform is disrupting a space that has seen little disruption in recent years, with monoliths largely dominating unchallenged.
However, now, an alternative – and enhanced – approach to advertising is here.
Huawei Ads is equipped with everything necessary to ensure that advertising reaches the right people at precisely the right time. Advertisements are selectively delivered to Huawei’s 700 million monthly active users in over 220 global markets with seamless precision. They are cost effective and can easily be adjusted to extract the most value out of any advertising budget.
“When we heard about Huawei Ads, we knew that it was something we wanted to be involved in,” says Shaun Frazao, head of digital and content at Wavemaker. “And today, we’re delighted to be the first media agency in South Africa to put Huawei Ads to use. Being able to execute this new platform here feels nothing short of revolutionary.”
Over the past few years, Huawei has been systematically developing its own operating system, HarmonyOS. HarmonyOS was first rolled out on selected smart TVs in August 2019, and became available on Huawei’s smartphones, tablets and smartwatches in June 2021. This transition affected Huawei’s advertising strategy and drove the development of a new advertising platform alongside its new OS.
Forever at the forefront of innovation, Huawei stopped at nothing to create a pioneering solution, and Huawei Ads was born.
“Huawei Ads is Huawei’s first proprietary advertising platform, and it achieves everything we set out to achieve,” says Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa. “It offers a real-time bidding protocol, as well as detailed reporting and insights, and valuable creative campaign optimisation tools. It truly challenges the established platforms already in existence.
“As we sought a partner to implement Huawei Ads in South Africa, Wavemaker was an obvious choice. We love the synergy in our approaches to tackling advertising differently and believe that Huawei Ads will live up to its great potential in Wavemaker’s hands.”
Wavemaker has already put Huawei Ads to good use for one of its large FMCG clients. The campaign was hugely successful: a total of 1.7 million impressions were achieved; the average clickthrough rate was a remarkable 3.12%; and the average cost per click was just 26 cents. “We were incredibly impressed with these figures,” Frazao adds. “The performance of the campaign is testament to the quality of Huawei’s platform and the value it offers. We’re already working on Huawei Ads campaigns with our other clients.”
Huawei has a massive presence in the South African market, none of which will be tapped without making full and effective use of Huawei’s new platform. As Frazao says: “If you want to reach Huawei users – and you do – you have to be using Huawei Ads.”About Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.
Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organisations become more agile, efficient and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalised for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office or on the go.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at https://consumer.huawei.com/za/mobileservices/About Wavemaker
We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 88 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.
We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com/sa
