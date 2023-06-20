Industries

Dentsu Creative Nigeria shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2023

20 Jun 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Creative Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is honoured to have the first-ever Nigerian shortlist at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the Trophy Stout, Reclaim Your DNA Campaign which is listed under the PR Category.
Dentsu Creative Nigeria shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2023

This year represents a significant milestone as we celebrate the 70th edition of the esteemed Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This prestigious event takes place from 19-23 June 2023, with entries from around the globe. The festival aims to unite creative professionals from diverse backgrounds to admire, honour and acknowledge the outstanding and most imaginative work internationally which both sets the benchmark and drives our industry forward.

The Trophy Stout, Reclaim Your DNA Campaign bravely challenges the British Museum which holds captive over 900 objects from the historic Kingdom of Benin, including the Benin Bronze artefacts that were pillaged from Nigeria by British troops. The campaign creates an opportunity for Nigerians to connect and engage with their past and petition towards bringing their national treasures home.

This work was created in collaboration with Dentsu Creative SSA and our client, AB InBev. As a proudly 100% homegrown beer brand with a rich history of supporting Nigerian cultural endeavours, Trophy Stout is determined to restore these treasures to the hands of Nigeria where they rightfully belong.

The Reclaim Your DNA Campaign revolutionised the concept of a museum experience by crafting an immersive digital journey that stands to rival any traditional exhibits. Users were granted the opportunity to delve into the captivating history of the Benin Bronzes, while simultaneously engaging with exclusive, ephemeral digital artworks that drew inspiration from the originals.

Furthermore, this ground-breaking initiative provided a free, accessible platform for everyone, enabling users to not only explore the digital art but also download 3D versions of the unique artwork, truly reclaiming their connection to this cultural heritage.

Dentsu saw exceptional results from this campaign, culminating in over 390,000 Nigerian sign-ups, the largest petition in Africa to date, 150 million earned impressions and 50 million Nigerians reached. With over 97 Benin Bronzes returned as a result of this massively successful campaign, Dentsu are all routing for an African win.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
