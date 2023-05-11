Industries

Highlighting Africa as a creative force at Cannes 2023

11 May 2023
African Bank's Group chief marketing officer, Sbusiso Kumalo will join a panel of speakers at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in the South of France next month to discuss how brands can learn from creative solutions developed and used on the continent.
Image supplied. African Bank’s Group chief marketing officer, Sbusiso Kumalo will highlight Africa as a creative force at Cannes 2023
Image supplied. African Bank's Group chief marketing officer, Sbusiso Kumalo will highlight Africa as a creative force at Cannes 2023

Kumalo says he will use this opportunity to highlight Africa’s growing reputation as a creative force at the event, that will bring together a curated programme of world-class experts, challengers, and disruptors from across the spectrum of creativity.

“I am honoured to have been selected to be a part of this distinguished panel, including participating in other parts of the programme and as someone who has worked extensively in the African market, I am excited to share my perspective on the role of creativity in connecting with audiences in a meaningful way,”he says.

A rich tapestry of culture

“Around the world Africa is recognised as a creative powerhouse. We are a continent with incredible cultural diversity, with over 3,000 distinct ethnic groups, each with their own languages, customs, and traditions,” says Kumalo.

This rich tapestry of cultures provides a fertile ground for creativity.

“Across the continent there are also vibrant artistic scenes with a wide range of disciplines, including music, dance, visual arts, fashion, film and literature, and African artists have achieved global recognition for their talent.

He adds that despite obstacles, African creatives have often been at the forefront of using innovation to find solutions to these problems. “

From using recycled materials to creating art to developing modern technologies for sustainable innovative solutions, African creatives have shown that they can harness their talent and skills to bring positive change to their communities and beyond.

Black at Cannes - A different perspective
Black at Cannes - A different perspective

By 3 Apr 2023

Creative strategy development

Kumalo, has a wide breadth of knowledge in the marketing space and has been involved in the successful development of several brands, including his leadership on the African Bank business.

His expertise in developing creative strategies that resonate with local audiences has earned him accolades and recognition from peers and clients alike.

For more:

Read more: marketing, Cannes Lions, Sbusiso Kumalo, African Bank

