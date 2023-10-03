South Africa
Report: Strategists aim high as clients embrace caution
Paris Hilton signs deal with X
2023 Fak'ugesi Awards celebrate digital creativity
Be 'design-alert' to achieve a 125% return on design-related investments
Simone Rossum
#LevelUpAfrica paves the way to growing the creator economy in SA
DSV finds customers everywhere with AfriGIS
Why South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki
The Loeries being in Cape Town just fits
Brendan Hoffmann
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards winners announced
Paving the way for seamless lead-partner agency dynamics
Fiso Tshivhandekano
DTP Operator/Repro/Pre-Press
Johannesburg
Design Lead - Hybrid Working
Johannesburg
Accounts/Admin Assistant
Johannesburg
Graphic Designer
Johannesburg
Sales Person
Nelspruit
Executive PA
Midrand
Sales Contractor - Daddy's Deals
Cape Town
Sales Executive - Daddy's Deals
Johannesburg
HR/Payroll Intern
Cape Town
Subscription Sales Intern
Cape Town
Redefining the agency-client relationship
#BizTrends2024: Best value content sponsorship in the multiverse
#InternationalPodcastDay: African podcasts can keep our heritage alive
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab
Rocketseed unveils brand refresh to lead in one-to-one email marketing
Episode 17 of 21: How does showing care relate to finances
3 Oct 2023
Email
Print
PDF
Issued by:
Delta Victor Bravo
Following our written thought piece on the New Rules for Good Business (published in
Brands & Branding
in 2021) we have developed a video series to unpack each of the ideas: Embracing Chaos, Being Playful and Showing Care.
Our purpose is to Build Good Business.
We help ambitious businesses to grow through clear, practical & compelling strategy for customers, markets and people.
About Us
Contact
WebSite
Episode 17 of 21: How does showing care relate to finances
03 Oct 11:24
Episode 16 of 21 - Showing care within your employee value proposition
28 Sep 11:56
Episode 15 of 21 - What does showing care look like in organisations?
27 Sep 10:01
Episode 14 of 21: Is there a science to being playful
26 Sep 12:12
Episode 13 of 21: How is being playful connected to productivity
28 Aug 13:47
