Woolworths makes sustainability a priority with new winter fashion range

Woolworths has introduced its winter product ranges, offering an array items tailored to elevate the winter experience. With sustainability as a top priority, Woolworths has ensured that its fashion ranges are produced and made from sustainable materials.

Image supplied

By choosing sustainable cotton, Viscose, Modal, Bamboo and recycled polyester, the brand is doing its part to reduce its environmental impact.

Lawrence Pillay, Woolworths’ group head of sourcing, says, "Ethical sourcing is paramount for us, and we’re dedicated to monitoring our approach to ensure a positive impact."

Key to the winter range is its emphasis on statement pieces that layer effortlessly, ensuring both comfort, durability, and versatility. With a focus on seasonal dominant categories like coats, jackets, fleece, knitwear, and boots, the range ensures practicality without compromising style.

Available in the neutral colour pallet, these pieces allow for easy mixing and matching as wardrobe key pieces.

Image supplied

The offering doesn't stop at personal style. Elevate your home with Woolworths’ curated homeware collection, offering quality bedding, plush throws, statement décor, and tableware for a warm atmosphere.

The beauty range presents international and local products, providing ideal solutions for hydrated and radiant winter skin. With offerings ranging from nourishing skincare to makeup and luxurious fragrances, these selections aim to enhance your natural beauty while embracing seasonal trends.