    Fulfil Chocolate Protein Bars now on shelves at select stores in SA

    23 Apr 2024
    Fulfil Chocolate Protein Bars has launched in South Africa and is now available at select Spar Stores and Clicks countrywide.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This range of chocolate bars, combined with functional nutrition, has changed the snacking game for health-conscious and ‘chocaholic’ consumers across the world, and now hopes to do the same in South Africa.

    Since 2016, Fulfil’s philosophy has been to give consumers what they really want — a range of healthy snacks. With a formula of low sugar, high protein, and nine vitamins, Fulfil Chocolate Protein Bars are available in four flavours: Salted Caramel, Peanut and Caramel, Hazelnut Whip, and Chocolate Brownie.

    Fulfil bars offer a high-protein snack for on-the-go consumption. They address issues like energy crashes and cravings, making them a healthy snack that caters to today's busy lifestyle and mindset.

    Local Fulfil brand representative Nick Köntos said, “What has made Fulfil Chocolate Protein Bar a huge success globally is that the whole range is perfectly suited for today’s busy lifestyle and mindset. Fulfil distinguishes itself with its high protein content, low sugar, diverse flavours, and functional ingredients, providing a unique snacking experience.”

    According to marketing forecasts by Statista.com, the nutritional snacking market in South Africa is expected to grow by 5.65% between 2024 and 2028 and reach a market volume of $2.33bn by 2028.

    Report: The 'why' behind Gen Z's snack choices
      25 Aug 2023

    Köntos added, “Launching now in South Africa is perfect. Health consciousness has risen a great deal in the country and as consumers, we are ready for innovative, functional foods. Fulfil bars provide a unique snacking experience, and we hope to see them become a popular choice for health-conscious snackers across the country.”

