Wise Move, MyProperty simplify home relocation

Wise Move, South Africa’s online platform for booking moving services, has announced a new partnership with MyProperty, one of the country’s premier independent property portals.

Source: Supplied. Chante Venter, co-founder and chief executive officer of Wise Move.

With the South African Reserve Bank expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 7.25% by March this year, and a recent spike in new homeowners driven by lower-than-anticipated inflation figures, Wise Move and MyProperty aim to make the journey from finding a dream home to moving into it as seamless and stress-free as possible.

MyProperty, known for helping South Africans browse and secure properties for sale, rent or auction with the assistance of professional estate agents, is now taking the next step in enhancing its user experience.

By collaborating with Wise Move as its preferred partner for moving services, MyProperty ensures that homebuyers and renters have an easy and reliable solution for their relocation needs. The decentralised system means clients now have a network of professional movers at their fingertips.

“We’re excited to partner with MyProperty, a trusted name in the South African property market,” says Chante Venter, co-founder and chief executive officer of Wise Move.

“This partnership allows us to bridge the gap between finding a dream home and settling into it. Together, we aim to simplify one of the most stressful aspects of homeownership: the move itself. With Wise Move, users of MyProperty can rest assured that their move will be smooth, efficient, and hassle-free.”

MyProperty has built its reputation as a go-to platform for South Africans searching for properties for sale or rent, offering features such as:

A comprehensive database of properties for sale and rent across the country

Tools like the bond and transfer cost calculator to help buyers navigate affordability

The ability to find and connect with professional estate agents

Advanced search options by location, price, or even price-reduced listings

Through this partnership, MyProperty users will gain access to Wise Move’s innovative moving platform, which connects customers with trusted, vetted moving companies across South Africa.

Wise Move simplifies the entire process by providing transparent quotes, customer reviews, and an easy online booking system, taking the stress out of relocation.

A shared vision for simplicity and efficiency

Both companies, which focus heavily on technology, share a vision of simplifying complex processes for South Africans.

For MyProperty, the collaboration is a natural step in enhancing its value proposition for users. “We’ve always been committed to providing the best tools and services for South Africans looking to buy or rent properties,” says Adriaan Grové, founder and chief executive officer at MyProperty.

“Partnering with Wise Move means we can now help our customers not only find their perfect home but also move into it with ease. It’s about creating a full-circle experience.”