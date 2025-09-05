Wine industry mourns Anthony van Schalkwyk

The South African wine industry is mourning the untimely passing of Anthony van Schalkwyk, international sales manager at Spier Wine Farm, whose career spanned leading roles at Ken Forrester Wines, Kleine Zalze, and Bosman Family Vineyards.

Anthony van Schalkwyk, International Sales Manager, Spier Wine Farm

Colleagues remember him for his positivity, generosity, and lasting impact on the industry both locally and internationally.

Van Schalkwyk brought energy, insight, and dedication to the South African wine sector. At Spier, he played a key role in guiding efforts in the American market during challenging years, contributing beyond sales to mentor colleagues and foster industry connections.

"Anthony was the most gentle and positive person I have ever met. I never heard him speak ill of anyone," says Frans Smit, managing director at Spier. "Despite some tough challenges in his personal life, his energy and outlook inspired everyone around him. In the wine industry, there will only ever be one Anthony: unique, generous and impactful in every way."

His career began in Johannesburg as a young representative and progressed through transformative roles with major South African wine brands, leaving a mark on both domestic and international markets.

Outside work, van Schalkwyk’s warmth extended to personal relationships. Colleagues remember him as someone who shared laughter, stories, and his passion for wine, leaving a lasting legacy of humanity and joy.

The Spier team and the broader wine community express their condolences to his wife Caroline and young son Joshua, honouring his contributions and celebrating the positive impact he made throughout his career.