Vusi Dalicuba wins Michelangelo Merlot Trophy for Vergenoegd Löw

The 2024 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards has honored Vusi Dalicuba’s 2022 Vergenoegd Löw Amalie Merlot with the VinLog Merlot Trophy. Additionally, the wine earned a score of 90 points in the newly released 2024 South Africa Special Report by renowned critic Tim Atkin MW.

Vusi Dalicuba, Winemaker, Vergenoegd Löw | ©Sean Gibson

“Our low-lying location in Stellenbosch, just 3km from the Atlantic Ocean, means our vines grow in lime-rich soils infused with maritime fossils - quite unusual for the appellation,” Dalicuba explains.

“This unique terroir imparts an elegant freshness and concentration of flavour to our wines, which is evident in our 2022 Merlot, made from fruit sourced from both older vines and younger ones planted in 2020.”

Dalicuba’s rise in the wine industry

Dalicuba joined Vergenoegd Löw in 2021 and is working under the guidance of MD Corius Visser. He has a Masters in viticulture and oenology from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and was mentored by Lorraine Geldenhuys of Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute, Beyers Truter of Beyerskloof and Abrie Beeslaar of Kanonkop. Truter and Beeslaar proposed him for the new-generation role.

Three years later, Dalicuba is already making waves. Recently, he was judged runner-up at the inaugural 2024 Next Generation Awards sponsored by FedEx Express and convened by Winemag.co.za. It was his 2022 Vergenoegd Löw Lara Cabernet Sauvignon that earned him the second-highest score of 95 points. The same wine achieved a gold medal at the 2024 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards.

Vergenoegd Löw Amalie Merlot | ©Sean Gibson

Vergenoegd Löw Merlot 2022

After harvesting, the fruit from different vineyard blocks was vinified separately to highlight its distinctive characteristics. The wine underwent slightly cooler fermentation temperatures to enhance freshness and preserve delicate fruit flavours.

It matured for approximately 18 months in 30% new oak and the rest in a combination of first-, second-, third-, and fourth-fill barrels, resulting in a complex, full-bodied, ruby-red wine with subtle herb and fynbos notes, dark fruit, and mulberry on the nose, and delicious plum on the palate. The wine is beautifully balanced with a lingering finish.

Dalicuba recommends pairing it with rich, robust dishes. “This Merlot pairs excellently with top-range steak and chimichurri sauce or a rich beef and mushroom stroganoff with layers of umami.”