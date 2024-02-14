Virtual supply chain conference to focus on collaboration and sustainability

One of Africa's largest virtual conferences for procurement and inbound supply chain professionals is set to take place on 13 March 2024. The fourth edition of the free-to-attend Africa Supply Chain in Action (Asca) event invites all African procurement and inbound supply chain practitioners to participate.

This year's Asca will revolve around the theme Unity in Diversity - Connecting African Supply Chains, as announced by the organisers. Commenting on the theme, John Karani, chairman of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM), one of ASCA’s founding members, says: "Supply chain collaboration is the cornerstone of organisational and economic success, like a symphony where partners play crucial notes for efficiency."

Launched in 2020 by KISM, Sapics (The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management), Smart Procurement and CILT (the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Asca aimed to support professionals navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognising the shift in the supply chain landscape with disruption and volatility becoming the norm, Karani emphasises Asca's role as a pan-African supply chain collaborative initiative, transforming African supply chains into ecosystems of excellence through unity.

In 2024, the conference will emphasise sustainability, circular business practices, transformative technology, and innovation. Experts, both African and international, will share insights, experiences, and expertise through inspiring success stories and compelling case studies.

Bezawit Gizaw, the country representative in Ethiopia for the African Circular Economy Network will present this year’s opening keynote entitled Unlocking Africa’s Sustainable Future: The Power of Circular Economy Supply Chains.

A panel discussion on fostering collaboration for sustainable African supply chains is also one of the highlights of the 2024 programme.

African businesses are also invited to attend and capitalise on Asca’s learning and networking opportunities. The conference will also include practical supplier development and local shoring workshops as well as a market linkage and Supplier MatchUp programme.