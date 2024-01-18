Greenwashing: How to unmask it and protect SA's environment

Greenwashing is the deceptive practice of making a company or its products appear environmentally friendly when, in reality, they harm the environment or engage in unsustainable practices. It's the art of wrapping a wolf in sheep's clothing, using eco-friendly buzzwords and imagery to mislead consumers into believing they are supporting a company truly committed to climate change.
Greenwashing can take various forms, some subtle and others more blatant:
In South Africa, greenwashing poses unique challenges due to its rich biodiversity and environmental diversity. As a nation known for its stunning landscapes, preserving its natural beauty is paramount. However, greenwashing can undermine these efforts in several ways:
Greenwashing is and will continue to pose a significant risk to South Africa’s environmental sustainability. Together it will be easy to hold companies accountable for the damage they perpetuate to the environment.