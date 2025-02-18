Top travel trends to watch: Wellness, unique hotels, and the power of influencers

Predicted trends for the global hospitality and tourism industry include unique hotel experiences, the rapid growth of wellness tourism, and influencers emerging as the new travel agents.

In its 17th edition, the annual Hospitality Trends Report, produced by af&co. and Carbonate, forecasts the biggest influences in food, beverage, hotels, travel, marketing and social media that will shape the hospitality industry this year.

These include:

Creating specialised wellness offerings and targeting niche markets: Global wellness tourism is now worth $651bn annually and is projected to grow another 16.6% by 2027 (Global Wellness Institute).

Global wellness tourism is now worth $651bn annually and is projected to grow another 16.6% by 2027 (Global Wellness Institute). Unique hotel experiences: Travellers will continue to seek “immersive” activities and unique places to stay. Hotels are partnering with established brands across all industries to offer distinct experiences for niche audiences. Over-the-top decor and one-of-a-kind offerings give guests something to talk about and share on social media.

Travellers will continue to seek “immersive” activities and unique places to stay. Hotels are partnering with established brands across all industries to offer distinct experiences for niche audiences. Over-the-top decor and one-of-a-kind offerings give guests something to talk about and share on social media. Influencers are the next travel agents: Startups like TrovaTrip and large companies like Expedia are allowing influencers to earn commissions by promoting curated trips. Half of consumers say they want to book a trip they discovered on their social feed while 38% of Millennials and Gen Zers said they prefer using a travel agent to book online, compared to 12% of Gen Xers and 2% of Boomers.

What the experts have to say

These trends are also likely to be seen in South Africa, according to some of the senior lecturers at The IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management.

They all believe it is imperative to keep track of the latest trends in the hospitality industry and move with the times in such a highly competitive industry.

Says Simphiwe Dlamini: “The mental health of South Africans has been in the spotlight in the past few years; it has been negatively affected due to factors including economic downturns and global political upheaval. This year, I believe, travellers will be looking for ‘quiet escapes’ or ‘calmcations’, which will focus on nature destination travels and escaping noisy surroundings and technology.”

It is a view shared by her colleagues Marna Swanepoel and Dustin Pieterson.

Says Swanepoel: “Influencers promoting lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path destinations have become more popular, inspiring new waves of hidden gem tourism. This will also lead to these lesser-known destinations getting more feet which ultimately leads to more revenue.

"Travellers may also prioritise short stayovers, and nearby trips instead of long-haul vacations. This emphasises quick, high-value adventures and activities with minimal downtime, and can be anything from a two-day hike to a weekend of activities (pottery, cooking classes, birding etc.) of the tourists’ choice.”

Adds Pieterson: “With the rise of social media, the way tourists discover and book travel experiences has been transformed. Curators, influencers and content creators are now playing a crucial role in promoting destinations and experiences; one can argue that the role of traditional travel agents is being replaced by some AI tools.”

He believes there will also be an increased demand for local experiences: “Travellers are increasingly seeking immersive, authentic experiences that allow them to engage with local cultures and communities. This shift is expected to continue, with tourists returning to the same destinations for repeat visits, which boosts local community morale and contributes to local investment.”

Lecturer Hlumela Sivu Ntebe feels that personalisation is reshaping the hospitality and tourism industry: “As a result of advancements in data analytics and evolving customer expectations, travel and hospitality companies use this data to tailor customer experiences and make them personal. Loyalty programmes are now extending beyond discounts to offer more personalised rewards. Travellers with diverse needs are not all painted with one brush; each traveller's need is taken care of as per their requests.”

Busisiwe Khumalo says smart hotels are redefining the sector by incorporating cutting-edge technologies to improve both operational effectiveness and visitor experiences: “AI-powered virtual assistants, facial recognition for check-ins, smart home controls and data-driven personalised services are examples of features that are becoming commonplace in this industry.

"To satisfy and accommodate technology-proficient tourists, these innovations enhance sustainability, convenience and personalisation. As the need for seamless and connected hospitality continues to emerge, smart hotels are a significant trend that will continue to impact the industry in the future.”