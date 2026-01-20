Together for animal welfare: Four Paws lends a helping hand to Panthera Africa’s Lions

Before the long trip to the Free State sanctuary, each lion underwent veterinary checks to assess their overall health conditions, to prepare them for their long journey ahead. After the long journey, the lions were released into their adaptation enclosures where they will be closely monitored by the dedicated animal caretaker team at Lionsrock.

“Our hearts go out to the Panthera Africa team during this incredibly difficult time,” said Fiona Miles, director at Four Paws South Africa. “We know how much love and dedication they have poured into the Sanctuary. When they asked for help, we were ready to stand alongside them and ensure these lions have a safe place to recover while their home is being rebuilt.”

Panthera Africa co-founder Lizaene Cornwall shared: “Seeing our animals leave their home under these circumstances has been heartbreaking. But knowing they are safe and cared for by Four Paws gives us hope. We are endlessly thankful to Lionsrock and all the other sanctuaries that have stood by us during this crisis.”

For more information, please visit our website at four-paws.org.za and lionsrock.org.



