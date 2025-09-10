South Africa
    The Swartland Olive Festival returns to Riebeek-Kasteel this Spring

    South Africa’s premier celebration of the olive returns this spring as the Swartland Olive Festival takes centre stage in Riebeek-Kasteel on from 27-28 September 2025.
    10 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Presented in partnership with Swartland Tourism and the SA Olive Association, the festival promises a weekend of indulgence and discovery, spotlighting the small but mighty olive’s place of importance in South Africa’s culture, cuisine, and economy.

    A taste of the Swartland

    Seven olive producers from across the Western Cape will be joined by celebrated Swartland wineries, chef demonstrations, tasting competitions, authentic Platteland cuisine, and live music.

    “If you’re not already an olive aficionado, this is an incredible opportunity to learn the olive language,” says Wendy Petersen, CEO of the SA Olive Association. “Visitors can taste different regions, cultivars, and products under one marquee, gaining knowledge while sipping, dipping, and sampling.”

    Festivalgoers can expect everything from simply brined, smoked, and sun-dried olives to extra virgin olive oils, tapenades, jams, and salts. Beyond the kitchen, olives’ antioxidant-rich properties will be showcased in a range of beauty and wellness products, from soaps and creams to natural balms.

    Culinary flair and fire

    This year’s festival will feature live chef demonstrations, offering practical inspiration for incorporating olives into everyday meals. The chef line-up includes:

    • Jenny Morris – Celebrity chef, widely known as the “Giggling Gourmet”
    • Pieter Malan – Head chef at Chef & Co, Tulbagh
    • Nicole Neethling – Culinary innovator at Flour & Oil food workshops, Malmesbury
    • Karen Els – MasterChef SA alumna and 2023 Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam winner

    Adding a musical note to the weekend, Afrikaans folk-rock duo RAAF (formerly Bottomless Coffee Band) will perform on both days.

    “The Olive Festival is more than an event – it’s a homecoming,” says Ann Heyns, Swartland Tourism Manager. “It’s where friends reunite, stories are shared, and visitors become part of our extended family.”

    Growth potential for South Africa

    South Africa boasts several olive cultivars that thrive in local terroir, producing oils already recognised on the global stage. But the industry still faces untapped potential.

    “South Africa currently imports two-thirds of its olive oil,” explains Petersen. “With increased support for local producers, we can flip this ratio, creating jobs, driving expansion, and establishing a bigger presence internationally.”

    Festival details

    Dates: Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September 2025
    Location: Village Square, Riebeek-Kasteel
    Tickets: Available online – Book here.

