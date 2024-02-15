The OG premium cider ‘Hunter’s Gold’ invites you to #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold

Industries

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    15 Feb 2024
    Hunter’s Gold, the original premium cider in Africa since 1988 is fast gaining popularity amongst unisex South African consumers and is delighted to showcase its latest campaign: ‘Fosta Until You Taste Real Gold’.
    The campaign follows the fantastical journey of Skhumbuzo, or ‘Skhu’, a character in the relentless pursuit of gold. As a true South African, he possesses the innate talent for 'Uk’fosta’, which is the unparalleled ability to power through hardships, convert adversity into opportunity, and demonstrate remarkable resourcefulness. Join Skhu on his light-hearted adventures as he goes all out to find his real gold, as we realise Hunter’s Gold is the only real gold worth chasing.

    ‘Hunter’s Gold keeps the ones Abafostayo refreshed. In this campaign we celebrate that never-give-up attitude, the true grit, determination, passion, and perseverance of South Africans. This campaign is an entertaining showcase of the spirit of Uk’Fosta, the ability to have fun and stay refreshed while pursuing one’s goals, no matter how outrageous they may seem.’ says Hunter’s brand manager, Nontsikelelo Gumede.

    Hunter's Gold offers the ultimate thirst-quenching cider refreshment from the first gulp, the real gold standard refreshment since 1988. Consumers stand a chance to win one of two ‘Skhu’s Gold Experiences’ valued at R250,000 each. These exclusive adventures promise winners and three friends a premium Gold VIP Cape Town experience complete with luxurious travel, breathtaking views, adventure-filled days, and the refreshing taste of Hunter’s Gold.

    Consumers can purchase any Hunter's product, dial *120*764#, or scan the QR code, and voila! You could be packing your bags for the gold experience of a lifetime with three of your closest friends.

    Cheers to those who fosta until they taste real Gold!

    Watch Fosta Until You Taste Real Gold AV here: https://youtu.be/bSdRAC7ZIpk

    For more info, follow #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold and #HuntersRefreshes on social media @Hunterscider.

    Hunter’s refreshes like nothing on earth.

    Not for persons under the age of 18.

    For more information, follow the Hunter’s social media channels, or go to www.hunters.co.za.
    Instagram: @HuntersCider
    Facebook: @HuntersCider
    Twitter: @HuntersCider
    YouTube: HuntersCider

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Let's do Biz