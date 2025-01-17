Superga’s century of style: Celebrating 100 years of the iconic 2750 classic

A sneaker born in sport and turned into an icon by tastemakers globally, the Superga® 2750, with its canvas upper and vulcanised natural rubber sole envisioned by the legendary brand founder, Swiss engineer Walter Martiny, is more than just footwear.

Whether worn on the clay courts in the 1920s or in the bustling streets of today, it’s a declaration of forward-looking authenticity and creativity to live, dance, move and discover the world in.

At 100, the Superga® 2750 is still the one: Celebrating its centennial, the brand embarks on a journey that honours the cult shoe’s heritage while stepping into the future, a true testament to its enduring appeal.

The outstanding milestone is celebrated with the release of a new global ad campaign, which is a celebratory statement exalting the 2750’s 100 years of defining style and quintessentially Italian creativity, a match point between legacy and future.

A range of striking ad campaign images shot by photographer Jeremy Soma provides sassy and uplifting storytelling on the sneaker, capturing the dynamic spirit embedded in its DNA.

A playful juxtaposition of full-length pictures and close-ups with styling by Virginie Benarroch highlights through movement and action how the icon is alive and moving forward, forever part of the pulse of the times with fresh and bold energy.

The star of a choreographed sequence blurring the boundaries between dance and tennis, the sneaker reveals its essence in the campaign’s short movie shot by leading director Laure Atanasyan against the backdrop of tennis courts at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Every jump, slide and movement put the Superga® 2750 at the center of a visually engaging rhythmic collision, in which heritage meets innovation, and the past meets the future.

The Superga® 2750 will be celebrated throughout 2025 with multidimensional activations and initiatives, honoring the brand’s roots in tennis and its legacy as a modern style icon.