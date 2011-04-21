Industries

    Stimorol launches new Infinity Range

    5 Jul 2024
    Stimoral's new Infinity Range is double-layered and centre-filled. Flavours include Watermelon + Peach, Raspberry + Lemon, Mint, and Strawberry + Lime.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Earlier this year, the brand launched its "Flavor the Moment" positioning, inviting consumers to savor every taste experience but also transform each mundane moment into a flavourful and fun one with the help of Stimorols flavour sensations.

    The new TVC and campaign cemented #StimorolFlavourTheMoment as the new chew on the street, taking those “meh” moments to “Oh Yeh” moments, now South Africans can experience the flavour with double intensity with the new infinity range...one chew at a time…

    According to Lauren Burmeister, category lead at Gum, Candy, Beverages and meals at Mondelez SA, innovation is the name of the game in the gum category.

    "At Stimorol, we believe in pushing the boundaries and delivering the longest-lasting chew around. Our new Infinity Range is a testament to our commitment to keeping things fresh and fun for our customers."

    The Stimorol Infinity Range is now available in stores nationwide.

    Read more: Lauren Burmeister, Mondelez SA
