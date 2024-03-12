Industries

    Sola Oke appointed as Pernod Ricard SA's new CEO, MD for Africa

    12 Mar 2024
    Pernod Ricard Africa has announced the appointment of Sola Oke as its new managing director for Africa, effective March 2024. Oke's selection follows a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based process aligning with Pernod Ricard's commitment to upholding the highest organisational standards in recruitment.
    Pernod Ricard South Africa has appointed Sola Oke as its new CEO. Image supplied
    Pernod Ricard South Africa has appointed Sola Oke as its new CEO. Image supplied

    Oke brings extensive experience to his new role, and his transformative and collaborative leadership style resonates with Pernod Ricard's dedication to providing exceptional service to our stakeholders.

    With over a decade of tenure within the Pernod Ricard family, Oke's journey commenced in 2014 as marketing director in Nigeria. His strategic insight and leadership have played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth across the African region, in multiple roles but most recently as the managing director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa.

    In addition to his industry expertise, Oke holds a master's degree from the University of Manchester and Cardiff Business School, solidifying his position as a visionary leader adept at navigating complex business landscapes.

    Oke's vision for Pernod Ricard Africa is firmly rooted in seizing present opportunities, particularly in burgeoning sectors and leveraging strategic partnerships to fuel future growth.

    His leadership will bolster the company's commitment to portfolio prioritization, prestige acceleration, and pricing power, driving sustainable growth while embedding brands in popular culture and embracing digital transformation.

