Social media is not a vending machine, it’s a relationship

I want to be honest with you from the start. When I tell people I've been running a social media agency for four years, the reaction is usually some version of "wow, so young." And I get it.

But the truth is, the age doesn't matter as much as the lessons and the lessons have been expensive in ways that had nothing to do with money.

Here is what I know now that I wish I had known at the beginning.

Most brands are not struggling with content. they are struggling with clarity This is the thing I say to almost every new client and it always lands the same way a pause, and then a slow nod. Because when you actually sit down and ask a brand owner who their customer is, what problem they solve, and why someone should choose them over anyone else, the answers are almost always vague. And that vagueness shows up everywhere. It shows up in captions that say everything and nothing. It shows up in a feed that looks beautiful but doesn't make you feel anything. It shows up in a business that has been posting for two years and still doesn't have a community. The first thing I do with any client now, before we talk about content or strategy or posting frequency, is get clear on who they are and who they are talking to. Not in a broad, demographic way. I mean really specific. What does that person lie awake worrying about? What do they want to feel when they discover your brand? What would make them stop scrolling? When you can answer those questions, creating content becomes almost easy. When you can't, you are just guessing and guessing at scale is expensive. Posting without clarity is the most common thing I see. And it is also the most fixable. 5 Common myths shaping digital marketing today Mateen Suliman 25 Mar 2026

Consistency matters more than virality every single time I know that is not what anyone wants to hear. Everyone wants the reel that hits a million views. Everyone wants to go viral. And look, it can happen, I have seen it happen for clients, and it is great when it does. But here is what I have seen more often. A brand goes viral, picks up 10,000 new followers overnight, and then disappears for three weeks because they weren't ready for the attention and didn't have a system in place. Those followers leave. The algorithm forgets about them. And they are back to square one, just with a higher follower count and the same conversion problem. The brands I have watched grow consistently, the ones where I can look at their metrics six months later and see real movement, are the ones that showed up when nobody was watching. They posted when the reach was low. They engaged when the comments were few. They kept going not because it felt good but because they understood that social media rewards the long game. Virality is luck. Consistency is a strategy. And strategy is what I trust. Social-first: The future of brand building? 24 Mar 2026

Working with international clients changed how I think about South African brands When I started getting clients outside of South Africa, I expected it to be completely different. Different expectations, different content styles, different ways of working. And in some ways it was. But the core problem was almost always the same brands that had not done the foundational work of knowing who they were before they started trying to grow. What it did change was my perspective on South African brands specifically. Because working internationally made me realise how much untapped potential exists right here. South African consumers are engaged, opinionated, and deeply loyal to brands they trust. The local market is not difficult; it is just under-strategised. So many SA brands are sitting on genuinely great products and services and settling for a social media presence that doesn't do them justice. The gap between what a brand actually is and how it shows up online is where most of the opportunity is lost. #BizTrends2026 | Penquin’s Thando Mxosa: The ‘why,’ not the ‘what’ counts Thando Mxosa 19 Feb 2026