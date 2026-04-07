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Social media is not a vending machine, it’s a relationship
I want to be honest with you from the start. When I tell people I've been running a social media agency for four years, the reaction is usually some version of "wow, so young." And I get it.
But the truth is, the age doesn't matter as much as the lessons and the lessons have been expensive in ways that had nothing to do with money.
4 lessons learnt
Here is what I know now that I wish I had known at the beginning.
- Most brands are not struggling with content. they are struggling with clarity
This is the thing I say to almost every new client and it always lands the same way a pause, and then a slow nod.
Because when you actually sit down and ask a brand owner who their customer is, what problem they solve, and why someone should choose them over anyone else, the answers are almost always vague.
And that vagueness shows up everywhere. It shows up in captions that say everything and nothing. It shows up in a feed that looks beautiful but doesn't make you feel anything. It shows up in a business that has been posting for two years and still doesn't have a community.
The first thing I do with any client now, before we talk about content or strategy or posting frequency, is get clear on who they are and who they are talking to.
Not in a broad, demographic way. I mean really specific. What does that person lie awake worrying about? What do they want to feel when they discover your brand? What would make them stop scrolling?
When you can answer those questions, creating content becomes almost easy. When you can't, you are just guessing and guessing at scale is expensive.
Posting without clarity is the most common thing I see. And it is also the most fixable.
- Consistency matters more than virality every single time
I know that is not what anyone wants to hear. Everyone wants the reel that hits a million views. Everyone wants to go viral. And look, it can happen, I have seen it happen for clients, and it is great when it does.
But here is what I have seen more often. A brand goes viral, picks up 10,000 new followers overnight, and then disappears for three weeks because they weren't ready for the attention and didn't have a system in place.
Those followers leave.
The algorithm forgets about them. And they are back to square one, just with a higher follower count and the same conversion problem.
The brands I have watched grow consistently, the ones where I can look at their metrics six months later and see real movement, are the ones that showed up when nobody was watching.
They posted when the reach was low. They engaged when the comments were few. They kept going not because it felt good but because they understood that social media rewards the long game.
Virality is luck. Consistency is a strategy. And strategy is what I trust.
- Working with international clients changed how I think about South African brands
When I started getting clients outside of South Africa, I expected it to be completely different. Different expectations, different content styles, different ways of working. And in some ways it was.
But the core problem was almost always the same brands that had not done the foundational work of knowing who they were before they started trying to grow.
What it did change was my perspective on South African brands specifically. Because working internationally made me realise how much untapped potential exists right here.
South African consumers are engaged, opinionated, and deeply loyal to brands they trust. The local market is not difficult; it is just under-strategised.
So many SA brands are sitting on genuinely great products and services and settling for a social media presence that doesn't do them justice.
The gap between what a brand actually is and how it shows up online is where most of the opportunity is lost.
- The lesson that changed everything for me personally
About two years into running the agency, I hit a wall. I was taking on clients, delivering results, but I wasn't growing the way I wanted to.
And I spent a long time thinking the problem was strategy or pricing or positioning.It wasn't.
The problem was that I was not showing up as a brand myself. I was building everyone else's online presence while neglecting my own. I had no clear point of view that I was putting into the world. I was a social media strategist who was not doing social media.
The moment I started treating myself like a client, building my personal brand, sharing my opinions, documenting my journey as a founder, everything shifted.
The enquiries changed. The quality of conversations changed. The type of clients who found me changed.
Your personal brand as a founder is not separate from your business. It is your business's most powerful marketing tool.
And the sooner you start investing in it, the faster everything else grows.
I was building everyone else's presence while neglecting my own. That was the most expensive mistake I made.
What I would tell a brand starting out today
Get clear before you get loud. Know exactly who you are, who you serve, and what you want people to feel when they encounter your brand before you post anything. Spend a week on this if you have to. It will save you a year of content that doesn't work.
Then show up consistently and give it time. Social media is not a vending machine. You don't put content in and get clients out immediately. It is a relationship you are building with a community of people who don't know you yet.
Treat it like that.
And if you are a founder please, show your face. Share your thinking. Let people see who is behind the brand. In a world full of logos and polished content, a real human perspective is the most disruptive thing you can offer.
Four years in, that is still what I believe. And it is what I build on every single day.