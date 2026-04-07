WATCH | Nutella goes viral after unexpected appearance on NASA mission

A jar of Nutella has become an unlikely star of space, after appearing during a live broadcast from NASA’s Artemis II mission.

Nutella floating around Artemis II. Source: YouTube.

Footage from inside the spacecraft showed the spread floating in zero gravity, quickly capturing attention online and turning the moment into a viral sensation.

While some viewers speculated about a clever brand stunt, NASA has confirmed there was no commercial partnership involved, stating the appearance was not a product placement.

The moment has nonetheless delivered significant earned media for Nutella and its parent company Ferrero, with the brand leaning into the buzz on social media, joking that it had travelled “further than any spread in history.”