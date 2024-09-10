Subscribe & Follow
Shoprite, Checkers and Usave money transfer services continue as normal
South African banks will cease processing EFT payments and collections within the CMA in response to new regulations and low-value cross-border payments will now be handled via a regional infrastructure payment system.
Despite these changes, Shoprite, Checkers and Usave customers can continue to safely and securely send and receive money to CMA countries, including Lesotho and Eswatini, at more than 1,400 Money Market counters in stores.
Shoprite Money Transfer services remain fully compliant with the new regulations, this reliable service continues to fulfill a critical need as it ensures customers can stay financially connected across borders without disruption.
This is a reminder that domestic money transfers within South Africa continue as per normal.