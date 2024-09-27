Selling a piece of history: What you need to know about heritage properties

One of the most tangible connections we have to our country’s rich cultural history is our heritage properties – those historic homes and buildings that capture the essence of earlier architectural styles and stand as symbols of the times in which they were built.

Source: Supplied.

These properties are not only fascinating in their aesthetic and historical appeal but – as property experts will tell you – they also hold significant financial and emotional value.

“Owning a heritage property – whether it’s a Victorian in Cape Town or an old farmhouse in the Karoo – is like owning a piece of history,” says David Jacobs, regional sales manager for the Rawson property group. “It’s not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about preserving stories that have shaped our communities and, in some cases, our nation.”

If you’re fortunate enough to own one of these gems, you might be considering selling at some point. Of course, selling a heritage property is quite different from selling a modern home.

Here’s what you need to know to ensure a smooth and successful transaction.

Preparing for show day

Heritage properties come with undeniable charm, but it’s important to present them in the best possible light – particularly when hosting show days. According to Jacobs, sellers should focus on emphasising the unique features of their home – be it the intricate wooden ceilings, original fireplaces, or hand-carved balustrades.

“People don’t buy heritage properties because they look like every other home,” he explains. “Serious heritage buyers appreciate authenticity and will be drawn to character and craftsmanship, so focus on the elements that showcase this and set your property apart.”

While it’s tempting to go all out with restorations and updates before a sale, Jacobs also cautions sellers not to over-modernise. “The key is to strike a balance between maintaining the property’s historical integrity and offering the comfort of modern living,” says Jacobs. “This might mean replacing plumbing or electrical systems but keeping the original windows and flooring intact.”

Full disclosure

With heritage homes, Jacobs says transparency is crucial. There are often specific conditions or restrictions that come with these properties, especially if the home is officially classified as a heritage site under the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra). This classification can place limitations on what alterations can be made and sellers are obligated to disclose any such restrictions to potential buyers.

“Disclosures are non-negotiable,” says Jacobs. “Buyers need to be fully aware of any limitations on renovations or restorations before they make an offer. Not disclosing this information can lead to complications or even legal challenges later in the process.”

In addition to heritage-specific disclosures, sellers should also be upfront about any known issues with the home, whether it’s damp problems or the need for structural repairs.

“Heritage properties, while beautiful, often require more maintenance,” says Jacobs. “It’s best to be transparent with buyers from the get-go to avoid serious consequences down the line. Any good real-estate agent will guide you through this process to make sure you cover all the necessary legal and ethical bases. If yours doesn’t, I’d definitely question whether they have the expertise you need for a heritage sale.”

Certificates and compliance

When selling any home in South Africa, certain compliance certificates are legally mandated. Heritage properties are no exception. In fact, depending on their heritage status and location, Jacobs says these properties may come with additional requirements to ensure that the sale proceeds smoothly.

Here are some of the certificates you’ll likely need:

Electrical Certificate of Compliance (ECOC): This is required to confirm that the electrical installations in your home comply with the necessary safety standards.

This is required to confirm that the electrical installations in your home comply with the necessary safety standards. Gas certificate: If your heritage property has gas installations (like gas stoves or heaters), you will need a gas compliance certificate.

If your heritage property has gas installations (like gas stoves or heaters), you will need a gas compliance certificate. Plumbing certificate: Many heritage homes come with older plumbing systems, which may not always be up to modern standards. A plumbing certificate ensures that the system is safe and functional.

Many heritage homes come with older plumbing systems, which may not always be up to modern standards. A plumbing certificate ensures that the system is safe and functional. Beetle certificate: In coastal areas, a beetle certificate is often required to show that the home is free from certain wood-destroying insects.

“When it comes to heritage properties, compliance is key – but compliance certificates can also take time,” says Jacobs. “Sellers need to be proactive about arranging these certificates well in advance of the sale to avoid any unnecessary delays.”

This is particularly true for properties officially classified as heritage sites, which may require an additional certificate from the relevant heritage authority confirming their compliance with heritage-specific regulations and guidelines.

Pricing and patience

According to Jacobs, it’s important to know when selling a heritage property that these homes tend to attract a specific buyer – a person who not only sees the monetary value of the home but also appreciates its cultural and historical significance. Because of this, the sales process can sometimes take a little longer.

“Heritage properties often command a premium price, but they also require patience,” Jacobs explains. “The market for these homes is smaller, but the right buyer will see the property as an investment, not just in financial terms, but in preserving part of our heritage.”

While the sale might not happen as quickly as with a modern home, Jacobs says a well-managed listing will always find a buyer.

“There’s always a market for properties that tell a story,” he says. “It’s about finding the right person who wants to be part of that story.”

Selling a heritage property in South Africa is about more than just transferring ownership. It’s about passing on a piece of history and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

By preparing your home properly, being transparent with potential buyers, and ensuring all compliance certificates are in order, you can make the process smoother and more rewarding.

As Jacobs puts it, “Heritage properties are investments in more ways than one. They enrich not only the buyer’s life but also the community by preserving a piece of its history.”