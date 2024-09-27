Legal Land & Property Law
Land & Property Law News South Africa

    Illegal business occupants given 14 days to comply with the law

    27 Sep 2024
    27 Sep 2024
    Businesses illegally occupying government premises in Mthatha have been given 14 days to apply for legal leases from the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, should they wish to continue with their businesses on the current premises.
    Image: @SAgovnews

    This was revealed when Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, together with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, issued eviction orders to a number of businesses in the Mthatha CBD as part of Operation Bring Back (OBB), which aims to reclaim hijacked and illegally occupied government properties.

    “Our aim is not to shut down legally operating businesses, but we want these businesses that are paying rent to criminals, who have stolen government properties, to start paying the rent to the rightful owners of these properties,” the Deputy Minister said on Wednesday.

    Zikalala and Lusithi visited mixed business premises housing offices, driving school, salons, tombstones and a hardware store, where they addressed business owners and workers who voiced their fears of losing their businesses.

    In the Eastern Cape, there are 82 properties that are currently going through legal channels, including 57 eviction orders.

    Of these, 21 have been evaluated and are recommended for execution, with a target of completing 36 evictions by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.

    All eviction actions will strictly adhere to legal standards and respect tenant rights. The two DPWI leaders allayed the fears of the concerned businesses, promising that should they follow the correct legal routes, their businesses would not be out in the cold.

    “As the province, we are undertaking the Operation Bring Back, which aims at bringing back government properties that are illegally occupied. The illegal occupation of government properties both commercial and residential undermines the state's capacity to generate revenue and maintain our properties, but even more tragically, it victimises small business owners who are unaware they are being taken advantage of by these bogus landlords.

    “In response, we have entered into negotiations with these small businesses to regularise their leases, ensuring that they are protected, and that government assets are not exploited for personal gain,” the MEC said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

