    Rhenus South Africa secures AEO Level 2 accreditation

    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    Rhenus South Africa has achieved Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Level 2 status. This achievement positions it as an industry leader, ready to guide and assist its customers through the AEO programme. "AEO status is a valuable indicator to our current and prospective clients that we are dedicated to best practice and integrity in all our processes and procedures," says Dirk Goedhart, managing director at Rhenus South Africa. "We are committed to leveraging this accreditation to enhance our services and provide even greater value to our clients by assisting them in their efforts to become AEO accredited."
    Source: Freepik

    The AEO accreditation with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) process involves carefully assessing a company’s internal operations, compliance with customs rules, and security measures in the supply chain. It is part of the World Customs Organization’s (WC) efforts to improve global trade security and simplify customs procedures.

    Becoming AEO accredited offers numerous benefits. Eliminating manual processes reduces human error, while simplified application procedures and electronic submissions help minimise delays. Expedited inspections, fewer customs stops, and faster refunding of claims enable companies to achieve significant cost savings. Additionally, being AEO accredited provides a competitive edge, as businesses are recognised as reliable and trustworthy traders.

    "Attaining AEO Level 2 status was a landmark in our journey towards improving security, reliability and efficiency in our supply chain," says Ansie Hefer, national customs manager at Rhenus South Africa. “Now that we’ve experienced firsthand the substantial benefits of the AEO initiative, our primary goal is to assist our clients in smoothly onboarding onto the programme, ensuring they too can experience the same advantages firsthand."

