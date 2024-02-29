Rhenus South Africa secures AEO Level 2 accreditation

The AEO accreditation with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) process involves carefully assessing a company’s internal operations, compliance with customs rules, and security measures in the supply chain. It is part of the World Customs Organization’s (WC) efforts to improve global trade security and simplify customs procedures.
Becoming AEO accredited offers numerous benefits. Eliminating manual processes reduces human error, while simplified application procedures and electronic submissions help minimise delays. Expedited inspections, fewer customs stops, and faster refunding of claims enable companies to achieve significant cost savings. Additionally, being AEO accredited provides a competitive edge, as businesses are recognised as reliable and trustworthy traders.
"Attaining AEO Level 2 status was a landmark in our journey towards improving security, reliability and efficiency in our supply chain," says Ansie Hefer, national customs manager at Rhenus South Africa. “Now that we’ve experienced firsthand the substantial benefits of the AEO initiative, our primary goal is to assist our clients in smoothly onboarding onto the programme, ensuring they too can experience the same advantages firsthand."