Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Fame FrenzyBroad MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Redefining South Africa's entertainment news scene

    Issued by Fame Frenzy
    7 Jan 2025
    7 Jan 2025
    Filling a significant gap in the market, Fame Frenzy focuses on local celebrity content, catering to an audience underserved by existing news services that predominantly spotlight US and European stars.
    Photo: Ben Iwara on Unsplash
    Photo: Ben Iwara on Unsplash

    Fame Frenzy, an entertainment newswire service, has officially launched, promising to revolutionise how South Africans consume celebrity news.

    Filling a significant gap in the market, Fame Frenzy focuses on local and African celebrity content, catering to an audience underserved by existing news services that predominantly spotlight US and European stars.

    Research shows a growing appetite for African-centric celebrity gossip and trending topics, driven by high engagement levels among younger audiences who frequent digital media platforms. Fame Frenzy aims to satisfy this demand by delivering engaging, relevant, and meticulously researched content that resonates with South African audiences.

    “Celebrity news and trending topics have a universal appeal, but there has been a glaring lack of representation for African celebrities in the mainstream newswire market,” says Marchelle Abrahams, co-founder of Fame Frenzy. “We are here to change that narrative and celebrate African stars with content that informs, entertains, and connects with our local audiences.”

    What sets Fame Frenzy apart

    Fame Frenzy offers an array of features designed to meet the needs of media outlets and digital platforms:

    • Local focus: A commitment to celebrating African celebrities, ensuring every story is grounded in the continent’s unique entertainment landscape.

    • Affordable packages: Budget-friendly pricing options tailored to meet the needs of clients without compromising on quality.

    • Quality assurance: Rigorous quality checks, including spelling, grammar, fact-checking, and in-depth research, ensure content accuracy and professionalism.

    • Ready-to-publish content: Save time and manpower with articles, videos, and multimedia materials crafted to be publication-ready.

    • Flexible talent access: Clients can tap into Fame Frenzy’s pool of experienced writers, editors, and multimedia producers on a fractional basis for tailored projects.

    The multimedia offerings, which include ready-to-publish videos optimised for social media, provide clients with a competitive edge in the fast-paced digital world.

    As South Africa’s first newswire service dedicated to African celebrity content, Fame Frenzy is set to become the go-to source for entertainment and gossip in the region.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Fame Frenzy
    Welcome to Fame Frenzy, your ultimate destination for all the juiciest celebrity gossip and viral-type content.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz