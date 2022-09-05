Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelRand ShowNinety9centsDNA Brand ArchitectsMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Real Madrid sign sponsorship agreement with HP

    8 Feb 2024
    8 Feb 2024
    Real Madrid Football Club has announced a global technology sponsorship agreement with HP Inc. during a joint signing ceremony at Ciudad Real Madrid.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As part of the multi-year deal, HP will be the first brand to have its logo appear on the Real Madrid uniform sleeve in the Club’s 121-year history. The sponsorship spans men’s and women’s teams as well as youth programs.

    In addition, HP will become the club’s newest technology partner. The collaboration aims to accelerate the digital transformation of club spaces and elevate the Real Madrid fan experience as part of the new Santiago Bernabeu complex and beyond, including in-person experiences, gaming and club operations.

    "HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” said HP chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, Antonio Lucio.

    “We are honoured to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP’s technology and brand to create amazing new experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”

    Representatives from both organisations joined the ceremonial signing, including Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, HP’s Lucio, and captains from the men’s and women’s football teams.

    Both brands also share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. HP is tackling the digital divide through initiatives that accelerate digital equity for millions of people around the world, while Real Madrid is committed to creating a more inclusive community of sport.

    Through their new sponsorship, the two companies will also co-create programmes that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide.

    Read more: Antonio Lucio, HP, HP Inc
    NextOptions


    Related

    Riot Games, HP Inc partner to level up e-sports and gaming worldwide
    Riot Games, HP Inc partner to level up e-sports and gaming worldwide
    11 Jan 2024
    Architect render of the Santiago Bernabéu. Source: GMP Architecten
    Real Madrid stadium revamp gets ready for Taylor Swift, faces new corruption allegations
     24 Nov 2023
    Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
    Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
    7 Jul 2023
    2 South Africans in the running for Africa Education Medal 2023
    2 South Africans in the running for Africa Education Medal 2023
    23 May 2023
    Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
    Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
    7 Feb 2023
    Image supplied. Print businesses have been evolving, says Yesh Surjoodeen, Southern Africa regional director at HP
    Inking in the New Year: The printing industry in 2023
     23 Jan 2023
    HP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs
    HPHP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs
    Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT vice-chancellor
    UCT's Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal
    5 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz