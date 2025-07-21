Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    R400m and eight years later, these rural roads in Limpopo are still not finished

    A multimillion-rand project to upgrade rural roads near Polokwane in Limpopo has stalled once again.
    By Judas Sekwela
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Upgrades to the D15, D3150 and D3232 roads started in 2017. The project to build two bridges and upgrade 36km of gravel roads that connect eight villages was supposed to be finished in August 2022. But the original contractor was terminated, and construction is still not complete.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the project in April 2022 and was told by provincial officials it would be finished soon. Two years later, in April 2024, a new contractor was appointed with R71m allocated to finish the project.

    That contractor was supposed to finish the project in seven months. But more than a year later, the project has stalled. There is still at least 3.2km of gravel road that needs to be upgraded, and the bridges still need to be finished.

    The project is 90% complete and R399m out of the R400m allocated to the project has been spent, said Tendani Munyai, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

    Last week, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba visited the unfinished project and promised progress. She said there are still disputes with the appointed contractors that need to be resolved.

    Munyai confirmed there were still disputes over “contractual understanding regarding rates” and that the extent of the remaining work and final costs still had to be verified.

    Residents are frustrated by the slow progress. “It becomes difficult to move around during heavy rainfall,” said David Rasebotja. “Our local economy has been badly affected. Businesses can’t transport goods freely, while other service providers are reluctant to come to our villages. Local entrepreneurs who were to benefit from the project are also suffering.”

    Published originally on GroundUp

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz