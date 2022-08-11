Industries

    Proudly SA encourages MPs and guests to wear local at #Sona2024

    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    Proudly SA has joined forces with some of Mzansi’s top fashion designers to promote the significance of supporting the local Retail – Clothing, Textile, Footwear, and Leather (R-CTFL) sector through #Sona2024.
    Photo by S and S Love Story via
    Photo by S and S Love Story via www.pexels.com

    The call to action starts with every official who will show up at the Cape Town City Hall event on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

    It's time to prioritize local fashion by wearing it to support an industry that provides jobs and boosts the country's economy.

    The Local Fashion Police, led by Biji Gibbs of Biji La Mason, Otiz Seflo's Otsile Sefolo, and Hangwani Nengovhela, founder of Rubicon, will applaud officials who have worn local and “blow the whistle” on those who have not by encouraging them to take part in the wear local movement.

    Says, Eustace Mashibye, CEO of Proudly SA, “the R-CTFL sector has contributed significantly to the economy since the implementation of the 2019 masterplan. It's now crucial for South Africans to keep this momentum by consciously choosing to wear local products every day, especially on significant occasions such as the Sona”.

    The restoration and recovery of the sector lie in the hands of every South African. Proudly SA stresses the role of individual purchasing power in supporting locally-made products. The positive ripple effects are not limited to product owners but also extend to the livelihoods behind the scenes and the surrounding communities.

    Proudly SA's goal of driving the "buy local" mandate is critical for all South Africans. Retaining and creating jobs will lead to a world with less poverty and fewer social ills. Therefore, members of parliament and guests must not only heed the call to wear local at Sona but also walk the talk by wearing local every day.

    While Sona is undoubtedly a solemn affair, it also carries a lighthearted tone, with attendees often showcasing their finest attire on the red carpet. This year's event is set to make an even more significant impact, with Proudly South African leading the charge in emphasising the importance of wearing locally-made clothing. It would be a disservice to our nation if those walking the red carpet at Sona chose to wear imported clothing.

    “Proudly SA has gone a step further as to supply the public with names of renowned South African designers who can get guests red carpet ready for SONA. The likes of JJ Schoeman, Sello Medupe ‘Scalo’, David Tlale, Mpumelelo Dhlamini ‘Ezokhetho’, Sandy Rogers ‘Koop Studio’, Ouma Tema ‘Plus Fab’, Laduma Ngxokolo ‘Maxhosa’, Mapholo Ratau ‘Ledikana’, Gert-Johan Coetzee ‘Gert’, Dumisani Mahlangu ‘Chepa’, Paledi Segapo ‘Palse Homme’, Palesa Mokubung ‘Mantsho, Biji Gibbs ‘Biji La Mason’, Otsile Sefolo ‘Otiz Seflo’, and Hangwani Nengovhela ‘Rubicon”.
    Therefore, there should be no excuse not to wear local at SONA concludes Mashimbye.

